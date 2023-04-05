The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team battled back from a back-and-forth second set to ace Deer Lakes in straight sets Tuesday at home in the Class 2A, Section 2 opener.
“I told my guys that when you practice poorly; you play poorly,” Wildcats coach Drew Vosefski said. “We didn’t have a fantastic practice Monday. So, we came out slow and after we gave up the first two or three points we decided we wanted to play a little volleyball.”
Latrobe put themselves in an early deficit by giving up the first two points of the set but quickly got on track and retook the lead by the 4 – 4 mark. From that point on, it was all Latrobe as the Wildcats secured set one by a 25 – 16 final score.
Set two was also contested for the first few points, but as set one went, so went set two with the Wildcats collecting a 2 – 0 set advantage with a 25 – 15 win. After building momentum from the first two sets, Latrobe was intent on keeping their quest for a sweep and with a 25 – 13 win the goal was achieved giving the Cats a 3 – 0 victory and the season’s first section win.
“The main thing is we were getting the sets out to the antennas where we knew from scouting that they could not get out there,” Vosefski said. “
I just think that we have a more cohesive team that can rally from a little adversity and come back and win.”
Latrobe’s outsides, co-captains Sam Kiesel and Tyler Nelson led the Cats on the attack with kill totals of 11 for Kiesel and 10 for Nelson. This duo also recorded two service aces each. Josh Havrilla, also a co-captain grabbed seven kills and 13 additional kills were recorded by Owen Ward, Rocco Marino and Eric Bisignani five, four and four respectively, with Ward leading the varsity squad in aces with three and Havrilla producing an ace.
Six additional points were added to Latrobe’s side of the ledger via the block with Rocco Marino chalking up three blocks and Tyler Nelson, Owen Ward and Havrilla each posting a block.
Orchestrating the Wildcat offense, setters Josh Havrilla (19) and Eric Bisignani (15) distributed a combined 34 assists in setting up the Cats’ hitters. Defensively Havrilla’s 12 digs set the bar for Latrobe, followed by Kiesel and Ruben Rojas each with nine digs and Bisignani with five and Nelson with four.
The Latrobe JV was also victorious in their match by a 2-1 set margin 25–10, 24-26 and 15–8.
Sophomores Luke Fiore was the JV leading scorer for the second match in a row, recording seven kills, with Jay Sumner and Tyler Bauer each adding four kills. Most of the JV squad saw action in the match with six additional teammates adding scores. Freshmen Jayden Holnaider and Jack O’Neal each contributed three kills, Gabe Watson added two kills and Dominic Durigon, Ethan Shoemaker and Evan Frescura all recorded a kill.
Watson distributed 23 assists in the contest and additionally led the team from the service line with two aces. On defense Durigon set the bar with 10 digs, followed by eight digs of Fiore. Watson grabbed three digs and Chase Demangon posted two digs.
Latrobe’s April 6 match against Derry Area was rescheduled for May 8, so the Cats pick up section action again April 11 as they travel to Mars Area.
“We were supposed to play Derry on Thursday, but that has been postponed until May 8,” Vosefski said. “Next week we will continue section play against Mars Area. I don’t know a lot about Mars, but they are a solid team. We just have to be on our game, if we want to prove that we are one of the best teams; we have to be better than we were (Tuesday).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.