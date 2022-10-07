The Greater Latrobe boys soccer team hosted McKeesport for a Class 3A, Section 4 contest at Rossi Field Thursday.
With some early offense, the Wildcats would take an early lead that it would not lose en route to a 4-1 win.
“It wasn’t the cleanest,” Greater Latrobe coach Jake Rice said. “We had a lot of the ball; we just didn’t finish it. We work on finishing quite a bit (at practice) honestly. It is a young team and we are still learning how to move the ball from different areas of the field and stuff. It is a learning thing. We have a lot of young guys starting. We are out of the playoff hunt; we are just building for the future now.”
And it was one of the younger players, sophomore Roman Agostoni, who got the Wildcats on the scoreboard first when he headed the ball into the McKeesport goal less than a minute into the game.
Senior Louie Garbeglio would score next for Greater Latrobe with 14:18 left in the first half to put the Wildcats up 2-0.
Junior Benjamin Bigi made it a 3-0 game when he scored at 32:10 for Greater Latrobe.
McKeesport would get a goal with just over 20 minutes left in the game to make a 3-1 contest.
But Garbeglio extended the Wildcats’ lead to 4-1 when he added his second goal of the night with 16:21 left in the game.
Girls volleyball
Burrell 3, Derry Area 0
The Lady Trojans lost in straight sets to Burrell in a Class 2A, Section 5 volleyball contest Thursday.
Sasha Whitfield led the Trojans with seven kills, while Emily Berkhimer and Isabella DePalma had six apiece.
Katie Dunlap led Derry Area in digs with six, with Alayna Williams having five.
Regan Repak had 24 assists for the Trojans.
Derry Area’s JV team won in straight sets 2-0.
Gabrielle Sisak led in kills with eight, while Madison Repak had seven and Mikah Horwat had four.
Sophia Mazzoni had 10 digs, while Cassidy Dunlap had 23 assists.
Deer Lakes 3,
Ligonier Valley 0
Deer Lakes defeated Ligonier Valley 25-22, 13-25, 15-11 in a Class 2A, Section 5 match.
Teagan Peltz-Palko had seven service points and an ace. Emily Rankin had seven kills and Lacy Sosko had five kills and three blocks. Alexa Harding had five kills and one block. Saylor Clise had 14 assists.
Ligonier Valley’s JV also fell to Deer Lakes 2-1.
Maggie Peters had 17 service points and four aces for the Lady Rams. Sydnee Foust had four kills and a block. Natalie Bizup had seven service points and an ace.
Cross-country
The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams hosted Norwin and Yough for the final section meet of the season Tuesday.
Norwin’s boys and girls teams both finished the season undefeated in Section 1 play, claiming the section crown.
The Wildcats were not without highlights however, with individual winners in both races, a new course record, and team victories over Yough.
The girls team fell to Norwin 38-23, but defeated Yough 15-50.
The boys were bested by Norwin 38-21 and also topped Yough 15-50.
The Lady Wildcats finish the season 5-3 in the section and 6-4 overall.
The boys records were 4-4 in the section and a 5-5 overall tally.
Emerson Skatell started the scoring on the day, winning the girls race in a new course record time of 19:35. Following Skatell were Carley Berk, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Cora Drylie and Hayden Kraynick. Brynn Zangaro, Elise Long, Daysha Thomas and Liz Wilson also raced for the Lady Wildcats.
The boys team was led by August Lawrence who won the race in 17:33. Koen Fulton, Liam Wilson, Steve Janke and Henry Krom scored for the Cats with Jack Gaffney, Vinny Zaccagnini and Joey DiVittis all running for the team on the day.
The Wildcats will run in the Youthtowne Clash on Saturday, with races beginning at 10 a.m.
Tennis
In the first round of the WPIAL doubles tournamnent the team of Chanel Brun/Sienna Siegel from Fox Chapel defeated Greater Latrobe’s Avery Massaro/Taylor Shanefelter 10-4.
Swimming
The Greater Latrobe Junior High swim team recently competed against Hempfield Area Junior High swimming. The following are first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe:
200 medley relay
Girls
I. Hough, E. Cratty M. Maiers and A. Riggs.
Boys
W. Murphy, C. Schaefer, A. Akins and N. Smith.
200 Free
Girls
M. Maiers.
100 IM
Girls
K. Lynn
Boys
W. Murphy.
50 Free
Girls
E. Cratty.
50 Fly
Girls
I. Hough.
Boys
A. Akins.
100 Free
Girls
M. Maiers.
50 Back
Girls
I. Hough.
50 Breast
Girls
E. Cratty.
Boys
A. Akins.
200 Free relay
Girls
E. Cratty, A. Riggs, M. Maiers and I. Hough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.