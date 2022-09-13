First-year Greater Latrobe boys soccer head coach Jake Rice wasn’t even born when former coach Tom Kennedy began his coaching career. Kennedy, who stepped down after the 2021 campaign, had guided the Wildcats for seven years, and had nearly 20 years of head coaching experience prior to Greater Latrobe. Rice, meanwhile, was just 23 years old when this campaign began, his first at the helm of a high school program.
The 2017 Connellsville grad, who played at Malone University, won’t have nearly the soccer experience as his predecessor. However, he believes he can bring at a new level of intensity in the Wildcats that could pay major dividends as they drop down to the 3A classification.
“I told the boys that 10-12 wins is what we can achieve this year,” Rice said of the Wildcats, who went 5-10-0 last season. “I’m trying to find the right mentality in the team right now to bring back some intensity.”
Although Greater Latrobe won its final two games in 2021, the Cats struggled mightily offensively in their losses, which included seven shutouts.
“They lacked the ability to score goals, and I think that’s where I can help a lot of them. I’m more of an offensive-minded coach,” Rice revealed.
While nine seniors from last year graduated, mostly notably All-Section honoree Nico Lorenzi, a pair of talented forwards return to the mix in sophomore Roman Agostoni and junior Benjamin Bigi, and they’ll be crucial in bolstering the scoring output.
Meanwhile, the returners in the midfield include seniors Vinny Oddo and Louie Garbeglio. Oddo, who also serves as the kicker for the Wildcats football team, is perhaps the most talented player on the team, while Garbeglio is a captain.
“The midfield three will determine how successful this team is I think,” Rice noted.
Just one starter, sophomore Brady Kring, returns on defense, while senior Nate Huczko is back in net.
“The back line will need a little bit of time, just to play together and get some experience,” Rice stated.
The Wildcats will also have an influx of youth, as a trio of freshmen could see extensive time. Stone Brunton has slotted into the lineup on defense, while forward/midfielder Cam Mikulsky and midfielder John Massaro have also earned minutes.
Rice expects several of the underclassmen to garner collegiate interest as they continue to develop, and the future appears to be bright in upcoming seasons.
“All of my seniors are the core of the team still, but it’s good to get these younger guys integrated early, so in the next two years, they’re going to fill the void,” he said.
Prior to the start of the regular season, the Wildcats played in a pair of competitive scrimmages, and the results were promising. Against Greensburg Central Catholic, one of the top teams in Class 1A, the Wildcats scored four goals. Meanwhile, against Class 4A powerhouse Fox Chapel Area, Greater Latrobe netted a pair of goals and played with an intensity that delighted Rice.
“(Against Fox Chapel) was the first time I actually saw it come out, and it looks really good when it’s there,” he noted.
The results to begin the regular season have been mixed, as the Wildcats fell on the road to Penn-Trafford 3-0, but rebounded with a 5-1 home victory against Obama Academy.
Both the Warriors and Eagles reside with the Wildcats in Class 3A Section 4, along with favorites Franklin Regional and Plum, as well as Gateway, McKeesport Area, and Penn Hills.
“To be honest, I think the section might’ve gotten a little harder,” Rice said of the Wildcats shifting from 4A to 3A. “Third or fourth in the section is very realistic, but we’re going to shoot for above that.”
With approximately 30 players on the roster, the Wildcats won’t lack for depth, while every player should have an opportunity to see the pitch, either at the varsity level or in JV action.
“I want everyone to be able to play a decent amount of minutes on a gameday,” Rice said.
The lone assistant on staff is Jeff Kreinbrook, a fellow Connellsville Area grad who was Rice’s roommate in college.
