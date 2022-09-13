First-year Greater Latrobe boys soccer head coach Jake Rice wasn’t even born when former coach Tom Kennedy began his coaching career. Kennedy, who stepped down after the 2021 campaign, had guided the Wildcats for seven years, and had nearly 20 years of head coaching experience prior to Greater Latrobe. Rice, meanwhile, was just 23 years old when this campaign began, his first at the helm of a high school program.

The 2017 Connellsville grad, who played at Malone University, won’t have nearly the soccer experience as his predecessor. However, he believes he can bring at a new level of intensity in the Wildcats that could pay major dividends as they drop down to the 3A classification.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

