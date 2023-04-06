Gateway scored the first goal of the game but host Greater Latrobe rattled off the next 22 for a 22-1 victory Wednesday.
The Gators scored the first goal early in the first quarter to take the early lead.
Then it was all Wildcats as J.T. Kaecher knotted the game up at 1-1 at 9:33.
Just a little over two minutes later Ben Currie would score the go-ahead goal for Latrobe to put it into a lead it would not lose.
“The boys have been working hard all season,” Wildcat coach Lucas Ali said. “We are just happy to let them have their fun. Gateway played a great game too, but it is just good for our boys to go into a break with a win here... I think everything (was going right) for once. We’ve had our fair share of rough tides and seas. I always tell the boys that smooth seas don’t make skilled sailors. I told them that every pass and shot needed to count (Wednesday). I think that is what they did, they made it count. They were here and they played for each other.”
Latrobe’s offense was powered by Nick Stump, who finished with seven goals and three assists. Kaecher had four goals and two assists for the Wildcats, with Currie, also, having four goals with an assist. Brock Polinsky wrapped up the multiple-goal scorers for Latrobe with two goals and two assists. Jake Kemerer, Buddy Young, A.J. Bethke, Jack Stein, and Brogan Murphy all added a goal apiece for the Wildcats, with Young and Dylan Morris adding an assist each. Goalie Mitchell Horner had four saves in net.
This was the Wildcats’ first Class 2A, Section 1 victory and now have their record at 1-2 in section and 1-4 overall. Greater Latrobe will be back in action April 11 when it travels to Bethel Park.
Softball
Ligonier Valley 1, Yough 0
Cheyenne Piper threw a shutout to lead Ligonier Valley past Yough 1-0 Wednesday.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Piper struck out 11, while Sydney Bergman sat down three. Piper went eight innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out 11 and walking none.
South Allegheny 15,
Derry Area 6
South Allegheny got things started in the first inning when Cadence McBride doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
South Allegheny pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Morgan Mosqueda doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, an error scored one run for South Allegheny, and Lily Dranko singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Derry smacked one home run on the day. Izzy DePalma had a dinger in the first inning to deep left center.
Izzy DePalma and Francesca DePalma managed multiple hits for Derry.
Baseball
Ligonier Valley 12,
Valley 2
Ligonier Valley got the scoring started in the first inning with two bases-loaded walks as it rolled to a 12-2 win over Valley Wednesday.
The Rams’ Haden Sierocky had three RBIs on two hits.
Tyler Smith is credited with the win as he went five innings, striking out nine and walking two.
