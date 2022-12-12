A big third quarter helped Greater Latrobe boys basketball turn around its game with Greensburg Central Catholic Saturday as part of the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Shootout at Jeannette High School.
“I think that we had a 25-point turnaround,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “I thought defensively, we got to the boards. We dealt with foul trouble and a big momentum switch at the end. I thought we dealt with a lot (today) that will make us better in the end.”
The Wildcats were a bit slow out of the gate, allowing the Centurions to get out in front by the end of the first quarter 20-17.
Latrobe was playing catch up for most of the second quarter, but with just minutes left in the half, the Wildcats put together two back-to-back three-pointers that drew the score even at 35-35 at halftime.
“We went in at halftime all knotted up and I think the way that we responded in the third quarter, and the first minute or two of the fourth quarter, was good,” Wetzel said.
Latrobe outscored GCC 24-15 in the third quarter, bolstered by Landon Butler who scored eight of his 18 points in the quarter, along with John Wetzel who scored seven of his 16 points.
The Wildcats closed the third quarter up 59-49 and held the sizable lead through half of the fourth quarter.
“Then it seemed like our inexperience right there showed with five or six minutes to go,” Wetzel said. “There were some guys that didn’t understand the value of the clock and the idea at this point that we are still playing offense, but we are going to be really deliberate. Deliberate doesn’t mean that we are not going to take layups or looks at the basket for the last five minutes of a game. It is hard to teach that without them experiencing it. I think a lot of young guys today, hopefully, learned a lot.”
GCC battled back in the closing half of the fourth quarter to close the gap, outscoring Latrobe 20-14, but the Wildcats held tough and got the 73-70 win.
“You don’t always have to lose to learn something,” Wetzel said. “It was a good win for us. A weaker team, or a team that is more fragile, would have found a way to give this game away. It just wasn’t going our way and that is just the bottom line. We were out of sync. Out of sorts. They found a way to get that rebound or make that steal or make those foul shots. Whatever it took at the end to finish it and that says a lot.”
Max Butler led the Wildcats with 25 points, six of which came during that third-quarter turnaround.
GCC was led by Franco Alvarez with a game-high 26 points and Tyree Turner with 23 points.
The Wildcats return to action on Dec. 13 when they host Morgantown for their home opener with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Other games from the WCCA Shootout
Ty Keefer scored the Scotties first 16 points of the game en route to pouring in 45 on the strength of six three-pointers.
Derry Area (3-2) held Keefer to six field goals in the second half. The Trojans late charge up shorted out as Southmoreland posted an 83-80 win.
The Trojans fought back from a 17-point deficit cutting the lead to single digits on several occasions throughout the game before the game turned into a one-possession game with under two minutes left to go in the game.
Derry Area posted four players in double figures with Nate Papuga leading the Trojans with 28 points. Ethan Frye 18, Gabe Carbonara 15 and 11 rebounds. Brady Angus had 14 and six assists to round out the Trojans’ scoring.
Ronnie Collins 15 and Noah Felentzer 10 were double-digit scorers for the Scotties.
Derry Area hosts Freeport in a non-section battle Dec. 13.
Hempfield Area 63, Ligonier Valley 46
The young Ligonier Valley boys basketball team is still in search of its first win of the 2022-23 season after falling 63-46 to Hempfield Area Saturday.
The Spartans were sparked by a big first quarter which saw them post 18 points to the Rams’ nine points. It was a lead the Rams were not able to overcome.
Parker Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 20 points, while Jimmy Plaskovitch added seven points.
Hempfield Area’s Harrison Sowers led all scorers with 22 points.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.