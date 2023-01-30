Friday’s Greater Latrobe against Kiski Area boys basketball game had a playoff feel to it and continued to show the growth the Wildcats have made especially after their win over Quaker Valley on Jan. 24.
In a game that saw the lead change numerous times throughout, the Wildcats, spurred on by a big fourth-quarter rally upended the Cavaliers 70-61 for the Class 5A, Section 3 victory.
“We talked about climbing over that mountain and I thought tonight was continuing the steps that we took on Tuesday (against Quaker Valley),” Wildcats coach Brad Wetzel said. “We knew we had our hands full. I think these guys had something to prove and they played like it.”
Latrobe came out early with something to prove as it took a 14-10 lead after the first quarter. After a bit of a slow start to the second quarter, the Wildcats picked up their scoring and took a 35-23 lead into the half.
“When the pace favored us and the ball was moving we were good,” Wetzel said. “When everything slowed down and the ball wasn’t moved as efficiently then I thought we suffered. We were playing way too far out on the perimeter and there was no flow. We have a hard time mustering up our own points like that.”
After the half, Kiski Area came out with a big third quarter where it scored 24 points to Latrobe’s nine points.
But Latrobe soldiered on and rebounded in the fourth quarter. And with 4:30 left in the game, the Wildcats would tie the score at 55-55
“I thought we had some really good defensive series,” Wetzel said. “I thought it was a stifling defense at times and I thought we had some really good rebounding at times.”
The Wildcats would push to get a 61-57 lead with just under two minutes, thanks in part to Landon Butler scoring 12 of his game-high 20 points in the quarter.
The Wildcats held a 63-61 lead with just under a minute when Butler made a key steal to keep the Cavaliers from possibly tying the score.
“It was big and that is what seniors do,” Wetzel said. “I thought tonight he earned his stripes.”
Then things started to get chippy as Kiski was called for two technical fouls in the last 17 seconds of the game that put the Wildcats on the foul line where Max Butler hit two foul shots to extend the Latrobe lead to 67-61.
Max Butler would hit two more foul shots to help seal the win and give him 16 points on the night.
Noah Thomas led Kiski Area with 14 points.
“Everybody had a big moment, whether it was a pass or a rebound or a defensive play,” Wetzel said. “I thought Landon probably played his most inspired basketball I’ve seen him play since I’ve been here as the coach.”
The Wildcats will next travel to McKeesport for another section contest on Jan. 31.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.