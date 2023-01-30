Friday’s Greater Latrobe against Kiski Area boys basketball game had a playoff feel to it and continued to show the growth the Wildcats have made especially after their win over Quaker Valley on Jan. 24.

In a game that saw the lead change numerous times throughout, the Wildcats, spurred on by a big fourth-quarter rally upended the Cavaliers 70-61 for the Class 5A, Section 3 victory.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.