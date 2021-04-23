Greater Latrobe got back on track with a sweep against visiting Armstrong in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 boys’ volleyball action on Thursday.
The Wildcats stormed out of the gate with a 25-8 first set victory, before closing with two 25-17 wins. Greater Latrobe improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in section play.
Following a season-opening exhibition defeat against Butler Area, the Wildcats bounced back by sweeping Armstrong, but fell to Penn-Trafford last Thursday.
Senior outside hitter Frankie Newill led Greater Latrobe offensively for the third consecutive match with 10 kills, followed by fellow senior Will Burkhard with eight. Enzo Rodi, Brennan Ward, Mike Brackney and Tyler Ryan combined for 11 kills.
Serving and blocking were also a large part of Greater Latrobe’s success as Rodi collected three service aces, while Antonio Kantor posted two, and Josh Havrilla had one.
Burkhard led the varsity squad with five blocks, with three apiece from Newill and Brackney. Ward and Ryan each tallied two blocks.
Ryan also directed Greater Latrobe’s offense by dishing out 22 assists to Wildcat hitters.
Defensively, seniors Dante Frescura and Kantor set the bar with six digs apiece, while Havrilla recorded four, and Tyler Nelson, Newill and Ryan each had three. Blake Baughman and Ben Bizzak each tallied two digs.
Greater Latrobe’s JV squad also swept the River Hawks by scores of 25-15 and 25-11.
Tyler Mondock and Nelson led the way each with six kills.
Sam Kiesel added four kills, while Isiac Waszo, Rocco Marino and Havrilla combined for seven. Waszo and Nelson also produced four blocks apiece, while five JV Wildcats — Nelson, Bryson Hill, Havrilla, Rubin Rojas and Jacob Elliot — combined for seven aces.
Havrilla also tallied 21 assists.
Defensively, Rojas led the way with eight digs, followed by Havrilla with six and Jacob Elliot with three.
Greater Latrobe’s scheduled match against Deer Lakes on Tuesday has been cancelled. The Wildcats are back in action when they host section opponent Norwin, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.