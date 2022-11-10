Heading into their Big Seven conference-opening matchup on the road against Thomas Jefferson on Sept. 16, many of the Greater Latrobe football players likely lacked the belief that they could knock off the juggernaut Jaguars.
The Wildcats, who had missed the WPIAL playoffs the two previous campaigns, were pitted against a Thomas Jefferson program that has dominated for nearly two decades, a stretch that ranks among the best in district history.
Less than two months later, the teams will meet once again at Thomas Jefferson, this time with a trip to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals on the line. This time, however, the confidence of the Wildcats has soared as the program continues to rewrite history.
In their first-round playoff game last week, the Wildcats upset the No. 6 seed and host Highlands 28-21 in overtime. As a result, GL captured its first postseason victory since 1968.
“It was most thrilling for our kids,” explained Greater Latrobe head coach Ron Prady. “For our kids to put the work in, and to execute, and fight their tails off and come out with a win was really exciting for those guys.”
In their upset victory, the No. 11 Wildcats (7-4) never led in regulation but showed a knack for responding. Highlands opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter, but GL answered with a 14-yard connection from John Wetzel to Corey Boerio.
Although the Golden Rams regained the lead in the second quarter, the Wildcats pulled even early in the third, as Connor Lakin caught a touchdown pass from Wetzel.
Another Highlands touchdown, courtesy of QB Chandler Thimons, was matched by Robby Fulton’s nine-yard score, deadlocking the contest at 21-21.
Although it remained that way through the end of regulation, Prady could sense that his team was primed for the overtime, a scenario with which they were already familiar following an early-season win at Franklin Regional.
“I thought they (Highlands) were dead tired at the end of regulation, and our kids were still running on a lot of adrenaline. We felt pretty good at that moment,” Prady detailed.
Playing on offense first, the Wildcats turned to their record-setting rusher, Fulton, and he answered with a seven-yard TD run, giving Greater Latrobe its first lead of the night.
“It’s not a bad thing to give Robby the ball in overtime,” Prady joked. “We saw it was effective for us in Franklin Regional. We want the ball in his hands at that moment.”
Fulton’s run proved to be the decisive score, as Greater Latrobe’s defense sealed the victory when Ja’Tawn Williams intercepted Thimons, the third pick of the contest for GL.
Although Thimons, a record-setting player for Highlands, passed for 114 yards and added another 101 rushing, the Wildcats limited a Golden Rams’ offense that had eclipsed 30 points six times during the regular season.
“We have a lot of guys that have stepped up defensively,” said Prady, who pointed to Alex Tatsch, Daniel Calabrace, Timmy Myers, and Dom Flenniken, as well as Wetzel, Williams, and Boerio.
Meanwhile, Fulton finished with 74 yards rushing and a pair of scores on 15 attempts, while Wetzel was 5-of-7 passing for 47 yards and two scores while adding 71 yards on the ground. Wetzel’s legs, in particular, proved crucial in the Wildcats’ success, including his effort to convert a third-and-13 on a drive that later yielded a touchdown.
“He kind of took over that drive. John’s come a long way, and he’s going to continue to grow,” Prady said of his sophomore signalcaller.
The Wildcats’ growth over the past two months will need to be displayed on Friday at 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson, as Greater Latrobe gets another crack at the third-seeded Jaguars. In the first meeting, Greater Latrobe played competitively but fell 31-21.
The energy and momentum around the program have increased drastically since that first encounter, however.
“Our players, I think, now believe that we can play with anybody,” Prady stated.
While reaching seven wins and earning the first playoff victory in more than 50 years are highlights that this team can celebrate, the Wildcats have delayed recognizing those accolades for a later time.
“At the end of the year, if there’s any nostalgia of winning a playoff game, we’ll talk about it then. But right now, we’re just focused on getting prepared for this Friday and playing TJ,” Prady noted.
“It’s an exciting time right now, and we tell our kids to relish it and enjoy it during the day, but when they come out here (to practice) at 3 o’clock, we gotta get to work.”
Like the Wildcats, the Jaguars (7-3) have built plenty of momentum in recent weeks, as they enter Friday’s tilt on a four-game winning streak, including a massive victory at McKeesport Area to conclude the regular season that earned TJ a first-round bye.
“I know it’s going to be tougher this week. They’re a lot better, obviously, than they were in Week Four,” Prady said of Thomas Jefferson.
A program that has been built to excel in the postseason in recent years, the Jaguars rely heavily on winning in the trenches and wearing down opponents with the running game. Elias Lippencott and Aidan Whalen have earned the bulk of the carries for the Jags, combining for nearly 1,200 yards rushing and 16 total scores.
This season, however, the Jaguars also boast a potent passing attack, as Brody Evans has thrown for 1,857 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Sean Sullivan has 43 receptions for 827 yards and has scored 11 times.
“We have to limit big plays against those guys. They’re a typical TJ team that does everything well,” Prady detailed. “We have to be in our run lanes. We gotta play the cutback runs. We have to do near-perfect technique to be in the game with these guys.”
Additionally, TJ features a Division I commit on the defensive line in Jordan Mayer. Standing 6-foot-5, Mayer presents problems for opposing offenses, and he’ll be a focal point for the GL offensive line.
“He’s so long. He’s got some of the longest arms I’ve ever seen,” Prady said of the University of Wisconsin recruit. “You pretty much have to double the kid every play, otherwise he’s going to be in your backfield being disruptive.”
Facing a team that boasts nine WPIAL championships this century under the guidance of legendary head coach Bill Cherpak, the Wildcats know they’ll have to play their best game of the season to advance. But it’s a challenge that they’ve embraced.
“Ultimately, it comes down to who makes the least mistakes – don’t turn the ball over, don’t have major penalties,” Prady noted. “It’s going to be a battle. I think we’re going to be up for it, though.”
