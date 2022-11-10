Heading into their Big Seven conference-opening matchup on the road against Thomas Jefferson on Sept. 16, many of the Greater Latrobe football players likely lacked the belief that they could knock off the juggernaut Jaguars.

The Wildcats, who had missed the WPIAL playoffs the two previous campaigns, were pitted against a Thomas Jefferson program that has dominated for nearly two decades, a stretch that ranks among the best in district history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.