The playoff push begins tonight for the Greater Latrobe football team.
The Wildcats take to the road, 7 p.m. tonight at Franklin Regional for their second consecutive WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference game away from home.
Also tonight, the nomadic Ligonier Valley football team will travel to Waynesburg Central for a 7 p.m. non-conference clash, while Derry Area is idle after the Trojans’ scheduled home contest against East Allegheny was canceled because of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
Greater Latrobe needed a last-second defensive stand to defeat Connellsville Area on the road last Friday.
The Wildcats (1-1, 2-2) lost their first conference game at Penn-Trafford in their season opener prior to a pair of exhibitions against Mount Pleasant Area and Upper St. Clair. Greater Latrobe had a Big East matchup against Gateway postponed — and possibly canceled — because of COVID-19 cases before the Wildcats’ edge-of-your-seat three-point comeback win at Connellsville Area last Friday.
Greater Latrobe seeks a win tonight at Franklin Regional (1-2, 3-2) before the regular-season finale against Woodland Hills (2-1, 4-1) at home next Friday.
Originally, this was slated to be one of two weeks in which Ligonier Valley did not have a game scheduled — a result of an imbalanced schedule that gave conference teams an open week, and Summit Academy opting out of the season. But Ligonier Valley quickly found replacement exhibition games against Western Beaver and Waynesburg Central tonight.
The Rams will take to the road for the fifth and final time in the regular season tonight. The Rams scheduled five regular-season road games and two at home this season, the final one set for next Friday against Shady Side Academy at Weller Field.
Ligonier Valley is 1-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall. The Rams lost their opener at Apollo-Ridge before rebounding with a big non-conference win at Frazier. Ligonier Valley lost at Western Beaver the following week before scoring its first conference victory at home against Steel Valley the next week. Last week, Ligonier Valley was tied with Serra Catholic at halftime, 7-7, but the Eagles, one of the top Class 2A teams, pulled away in the second half for a 33-point win.
All extracurricular activities have been shut down for the week at Derry Area because of five school district personnel testing positive for COVID-19. That includes the Trojans’ key WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Seven Conference home matchup with East Allegheny (2-1, 4-1), which was slated for 7 p.m. tonight.
Derry Area is 2-2 in the conference and 2-3 overall. The Trojans are scheduled to face Burrell, 7 p.m. next Friday in a matchup that could have significant playoff implications.
Derry Area is currently tied with Burrell (2-2, 2-3) for fourth place in the conference.
In Class 2A football, the WPIAL approved a change on Wednesday where only the top teams from each conference and four wild cards qualify for the postseason — since there are four conferences.
Last Friday, Derry Area scored a key 19-6 conference victory at Valley. The Trojans kicked off their season with a loss to North Catholic, rebounded with a 31-7 win against Deer Lakes, before dropping a conference matchup to Freeport Area and an exhibition against Southmoreland.
Blairsville travels to West Shamokin tonight for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The 1-4 Bobcats were shut out, 42-0, against Purchase Line last Friday.
Mount Pleasant Area looks to keep its undefeated mark in the WPIAL Class 2A Interstate Conference as it hosts Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m. tonight, in a battle for the top spot in the conference.
The Vikings are 4-0 in conference play, and 4-1 overall. Mount Pleasant Area is riding a three-game win streak following a 42-0 victory against Brownsville Area last Friday.
