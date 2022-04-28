Greater Latrobe versus Derry Area in boys volleyball, nothing more has to be said, it was going to be a battle. After this backyard brawl was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the two teams renewed their rivalry Wednesday in Derry Area’s gym as if the two teams never missed a beat.
And the Wildcats took the exhibition match 3-1.
Set one was contested until late in the set with the Wildcats putting together some timely serving and hitting to jump out to a 1 – 0 lead in the match with a 25 – 22 victory. Set two saw the Wildcats play inspired volleyball, keeping the Trojans at a comfortable distance throughout the second set with a 25 – 19 win to extend their lead 2 set to 1.
Set three had Latrobe leading most of the set with multiply chances to shut the door on the Trojans, but Derry showed their grit knotting the score at 23 and battled for a 26 – 28 win. In set four, the Wildcats decided it was time to end Derry’s chance for a comeback jumping out to a quick lead and never looking back as they secured the set with a 25 – 13 win and the match 3 set to 1.
Greater Latrobe’s senior outside hitter Enzo Rodi and Brennan Ward carried the load in the kills department with Rodi leading the varsity squad with 14 kills and Ward recording 11 kills. The balance of Latrobe’s scoring came from the Junior class with Tyler Nelson and Rocco Marino accounting for a combination of 16 kills, eight each with Isiac Waszo and Josh Havrilla turning in kill totals of five and one. In addition to the scoring via the kill, Libero Sam Kiesel chalked up four service aces, Josh Havrilla produced two and Brennan Ward, Tyler Nelson and Ruben Rojas contributed an ace apiece.
Defensively the Wildcats were paced by Libero Sam Kiesel recording 13 digs followed by five digs each from Ruben Rojas, four for Tyler Nelson and five additional digs from Brennan Ward and Isiac Waszo three and two respectively. Net defense was controlled by the middle blockers as Rocco Marino stopped three Derry attacks and Isiac Waszo stopped two.
Directing the Wildcat offense was Josh Havrilla who in his duties as setter distributed 39 assists to the Latrobe hitters.
Latrobe’s JV’s match was just as exciting but by scores of 24 – 26, 25 – 20 and 10 – 15 they dropped their match 2 — 1. Sam Kiesel led the way on offense with eight kills, Owen Ward produced six kills, Luke Fiore five with seven additional kills added by Tyler Bauer (2), Eric Bisignani (2), Brandon Fetter (1), Brady Kring (1) and Ethan Shoemaker (1). Kiesel and Bisignani also had a big night from the service line scoring ace totals of six and five with Owen Ward dropping in two.
Eric Bisignani ran the JV offense and distributed 19 assists while defensively Sam Kiesel topped the JV stats again with nine digs, Jacob Elliot posted seven digs while Tyler Bauer, Luke Fiore and Eric Bisignani all recorded four digs.
Latrobe jumps right back into section action Thursday night, hitting the road to take on the Norwin Knights.
