Even though the sun was back and the temperatures were in the 50s, the reach of winter’s last gasp is still being felt by the spring sports teams.
Greater Latrobe hosted a doubleheader with Gateway Wednesday. The games were due to be split between Latrobe on Wednesday and Monroeville on Thursday, but the wintry weather early in the week wreak havoc on Gateway’s field, hence double bill at Graham-Sobota Field.
The Wildcats swept the Gators. In game one, Greater Latrobe ran to an 8-2 victory and in game two, it won 7-3.
“One at a time, that is what we always, one at a time,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “Doubleheaders, if they can get that first one, and it is even better taking two. The weather is definitely a (factor). It is playing havoc on the schedule. We tell these guys that they can’t worry about things they don’t have control over. Weather is definitely a big one. We didn’t even know about the doubleheader, honestly, until late last night. The AD called and said two today because we knew we were playing (Gateway) here today and we were planning on going to Gateway on Thursday, but I guess with all the rain and snow ... we couldn’t get that in.”
The Wildcats opened up the scoring in the first inning with Chase Sickenberger singling in an RBI.
Greater Latrobe would add another run in the second inning, this time it would be a solo home run by Jacob Albaugh. The Wildcats would add another run in the third inning, before opening up the game in the fourth with four runs. The offense in the inning was led by Logan Short, Vinny Amatucci, and Logan Bradish, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Albaugh earned the win in game one for the Wildcats He went seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out five.
Grady Otterman took the loss for Gateway. He lasted three innings, allowing two hits and three runs.
In game two, the Wildcats had a big bottom-of-the-first inning where they scored five runs. From there the Wildcats never looked back adding runs in the second and sixth inning.
Chase Sickenberger is credited with the win for Greater Latrobe. He went five innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five. Bobby Fetter threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. He recorded the last six outs to earn the save Nolan Boehm started the game for Gateway. The bulldog lasted one-third of an inning, allowing zero hits and five runs. Ryan Greggerson threw five and two-thirds innings in relief.
Greater Latrobe had the only extra-base hit of the game, with a double.
Anthony Massari led Greater Latrobe Wildcats Varsity with two hits in three at-bats. Sickenberger led Greater Latrobe Wildcats Varsity with three stolen bases, as the Wildcats recorded six stolen bases overall.
“It was a total team effort,” Basciano said. “It is what we like to see and it is what we’ve become accustomed to. Whoever is on the mound, the guys out in the field, whether that is Matt Macey in right field or Dante Basciano at second base; they know their roles, they accept those roles and they are ready when they get that opportunity. It is a sign of a good team. It is what we are going to talk about; it was two big team wins. Everyone contributed. Everyone.”
The wins put the Wildcats at 8-2 overall and 6-0 in Class 5A, Section 1.
“We are happy, but we say don’t stay satisfied,” Basciano said. We will enjoy these two here tonight, but we will get back to work tomorrow. We have a great team here on Saturday with Peters. Twp., but our focus will be on Kiski (Area) next week.”
–––––
GAME ONEGr. Latrobe 8 Gateway 2
ab r h ab r h
Cramer 3 2 1 Demchak 4 0 0 Sickenberger 4 0 1 Engllera 3 1 2 Short 2 0 0 Boehm 3 0 0 V.Amatucci 4 2 1 Greggerson 4 0 1 Bradish 3 0 0 Clemens 3 1 2 Batista 3 0 0 Otterman 2 0 0 Albaugh 3 1 1 Roper 3 0 2 Massari 2 1 0 Thompson 3 0 0 Miele 3 0 0 Bell 3 0 0 Basciano 0 2 0 Totals 27 8 4 Totals 29 2 7
Gr. Latrobe 111 400 1 — 841 Gateway 000 110 0 — 273
Doubles: G: Engllera. Home runs: G: Engllera. GL: Albaugh. Strikeouts by: G: Otterman-0. GL: Albaugh-5 Winning pitcher: Jacob Albaugh. Losing pitcher: Grady Otterman.
–––––
GAME TWOGateway 3 Gr. Latrobe 7
ab r h ab r h
Demchakl 2 0 1 Cramer 2 1 1 Engllera 3 1 1 Sickenberger 1 2 0 Boehm 4 0 1 Short 1 0 1 Greggerson 4 1 1 V.Amatucci 3 0 1 Clemens 4 0 2 Bradish 2 1 0 Roper 3 0 0 Batista 1 1 0 Otterman 2 0 0 Albaugh 3 0 0 Thompson 3 0 0 Massari 3 0 2 Nevndorfer 1 0 0 Miele 3 0 0 Sides 1 1 0 L.Amatucci 0 1 0 Totals 27 3 5 Totals 20 7 5
Gateway 000 010 2 — 351 Gr. Latrobe 510 001 0 — 751
Doubles: GL: Cramer. Strikeouts by:
G: Greggerson-6. GL:
