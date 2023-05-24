It wasn’t easy.
But making it to a WPIAL finals never is.
Greater Latrobe (17-6) overcame early-game hiccups and late-game adversity once again with a 10-7 win over top-seeded Montour (19-4) in the Class 4A semifinals.
Wildcats coach Matt Basciano believed his team would come through once again.
“Giving a run up early but they don’t back down,” he said. “They’re fighters, they’re scrappers. You see that every game, every inning, you see that every pitch.”
The Wildcats fell behind 2-0 after a rough first inning from starting pitcher Riley Smith. However, Smith settled down and only allowed four baserunners over the next three innings.
“I just know that I got to go out there and compete. Really just trust my teammates, they get my back like they always do. Always working as a team and just compete myself, and my team will compete behind my back,” said Smith, who allowed four runs in 5.1 innings.
“Outstanding again,” said coach Basciano when asked about his starter’s performance. “Riley settled in after that first inning. He went after them. Good defense behind him and some timely hitting. That’s what it takes. Could have been easy for him to go the opposite way, but he buckled down and he fought.”
Timely hitting is exactly what Greater Latrobe got, but more importantly, they capitalized on Montour miscues.
In the second inning, left fielder Jacob Cramer led off with a single, moved to second on right fielder Eli Boring’s single and scored on a Montour passed ball, making the score 2-1 Montour.
But it was the third and fourth innings when the Wildcats really came alive offensively, sending nine batters to the plate in each inning.
In the third, catcher Louis Amatucci drew a walk, moved to third on first baseman Logan Bradish’s double and scored on a wild pitch. Third baseman Anthony Massari followed with a walk and two batters later, Boring smashed a two-run double. Later on in the inning, Smith helped his own cause by singling home Boring to put Latrobe up 5-2.
Amatucci led things off with a single in the fourth. First baseman Logan Bradish then reached on a fielding error by Montour shortstop Jacob Robinson. As Amatucci rounded second, he was interfered with by the second baseman and was awarded third base and later beat the throw to the plate on a fielder’s choice when Massari grounded up the first base side.
Next, Cramer walked to load the bases, Bradish scored on another Spartans passed ball and Massari and Cramer moved to third and second base, respectively. After Boring struck out and designated hitter Tyler Fazekas drew a walk, Smith reached on an infield single and Massari was able to score, giving the Wildcats an 8-2 advantage.
Montour struck for a run in the fifth, but made it a ballgame in the top of the sixth.
With Smith’s pitch count reaching the limit, he gave up a double to the first hitter, but was able to strike out catcher Adam Weber looking. Coach Basciano then brought in pitcher Dominick Cararini, who could not find the strike zone, giving up three straight walks, and allowing one run to score via a wild pitch. Basciano then turned to Luke Nipar, who induced the next batter to pop out to third base.
But on a 2-2 count, Nipar gave up a line-drive bases-clearing triple to Montour pitcher Nicholas Walker, and the Spartans made it 8-7. Nipar got the next batter to fly out to centerfielder Erick Batista.
“Montour is a great program, in the championship game last year, No. 1 seed this year,” said coach Basciano, “but going against last year’s runner-up, our players don’t want to let one another down, they’re going to do whatever it takes to get that W.”
And right on cue, his players produced once again in the clutch to bring home a victory.
In the top of the seventh inning, Amatucci singled and Bradish followed with a walk. Massari advanced Amatucci to third with a deep fly ball to centerfield. Bradish then stole second base. Then, Jacob Cramer worked the count full: three balls, two strikes, and found a pitch he liked and roped a single to score Amatucci.
“I just happened to be up, but you could see our whole team swings the bat,” said Cramer when asked about his seventh inning at bat. “Two strikes, had to shorten it up, looked for a fastball away, which they were throwing all game. Fastball was there, I just swung and hit it, and we got those runs in.”
With Bradish on third and one out, it was Boring once again coming through in the clutch to deliver Greater Latrobe another insurance run, hitting a sacrifice fly to center, bringing home Bradish.
“I came out here with the right mindset, using some music to pump me up,” said Boring about his at bat. “Took it out to the field, was determined not to go home with a loss.”
Nipar sent the Spartans down in order in the bottom of the seventh to clinch No. 5 seed Greater Latrobe a spot in the finals.
“No one thought of us as a threat, never saw us as more than a No. 5 seed, said Cramer. “We took that to heart. We’re a team and we play for each other. We’re not a selfish team, we’re brothers. We don’t want to see our seniors go home. Keep taking it one game at a time.”
Boring echoed a similar statement.
“We were upset with being the No. 5 seed going into this tournament,” he said. “Proving people wrong by coming out and playing hard ball.”
But coach Basciano said he knows his team is solely focused on one game at a time and have the heart to play for each other.
“It’s what has got them this far, that total team concept, that fight,” he said. “No-quit attitude. Total team victory and that’s what these guys are all about. I don’t know why they’d change now.”
Now it’s on to the WPIAL Class 4A championship game, where Latrobe will play surprising No. 14 seed Hopewell, who defeated last year’s champion West Mifflin in the first round.
The game will be played either Tuesday, May 30, or Wednesday, May 31, at Wild Things Park in Washington at a time yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.