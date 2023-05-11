The Greater Latrobe baseball team celebrated Senior Night with a 4-2 win over North Catholic Wednesday. And it did it in pretty dramatic fashion with a big rally that started in the third inning with two out and two strikes.
“(The third inning) was a big inning for us,” Wildcats coach Matt Basciano said. “North Catholic we know always has a great team. They are a section winner too. We knew this was going to be a good battle. It is good to see a team like that going into the playoffs. And the kids just responded. It is what (the team) has been like all year. It doesn’t matter the situation. They have been in different games like this. A lot of credit to them. They stayed the course with our approach and got a big inning there ... Senior night is always a difficult night. It was definitely nice to get a win, especially against a quality program like North Catholic.”
North Catholic took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the third. And in the bottom of the inning, Riley Smith would fly out to start the inning. Next, Dante Basciano would strike out to put the Wildcats with two outs quickly.
But that is when the Wildcats went to work. Erik Batista would single to get on base and would steal second next. Louie Amatucci would next get walked. Then Logan Bradish would triple in the two RBIs to tie the game at 2-2. In the next at-bat, Tony Massari would hit a single driving in Bradish, putting the Wildcats in a 3-2 lead and it would be a lead they would not lose.
“With two outs and two strikes and again to their credit we work on that a lot and it really came through in that inning,” Basciano said.
Latrobe would add to its lead in the bottom of the fifth when Bradish would single and drive in an RBI to make it a 4-2 game.
“That is this team, they are a great group and hard-working bunch,” Basciano said. “And their heart, they just refuse to lose.”
Smith gets credit for the win; he went six innings striking out one and walking three. Bradish came in for an inning of relief and he struck out two walking none.
With the regular season winding down, Basciano is keeping an eye on the upcoming postseason.
“We have to see who we got and we will keep working,” he said. “We are not going to change anything up now. We’ll stay with what got us here.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
