The Greater Latrobe baseball team celebrated Senior Night with a 4-2 win over North Catholic Wednesday. And it did it in pretty dramatic fashion with a big rally that started in the third inning with two out and two strikes.

“(The third inning) was a big inning for us,” Wildcats coach Matt Basciano said. “North Catholic we know always has a great team. They are a section winner too. We knew this was going to be a good battle. It is good to see a team like that going into the playoffs. And the kids just responded. It is what (the team) has been like all year. It doesn’t matter the situation. They have been in different games like this. A lot of credit to them. They stayed the course with our approach and got a big inning there ... Senior night is always a difficult night. It was definitely nice to get a win, especially against a quality program like North Catholic.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

