Greater Latrobe baseball took an early lead in its exhibition game against Indiana Area and held on through a late-game rally by Indiana to post a 4-3 victory Tuesday.
“It was two quality teams, battling out there,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “Indiana showed a lot of heart in coming back. Our kids were not just going to roll over. It was a good game by both teams.”
The Wildcats got their bats going early in the game and scored the first one in the second inning when Tyler Fazekas drove in Jacob Albaugh on a double.
Greater Latrobe would add another run in the third inning. On a Logan Short double to left field, Jake Cramer would score putting the Wildcats up 2-0.
In the fourth inning, the Wildcats would add two more runs. Fazekas would single to get on base. At bat next, Owen Miele singled moving Fazekas to second. A called balk on Indiana pitcher Connor Geesey moved the Greater Latrobe runners to second and third base.
With two outs, Jake Cramer hit a ball deep to center field, allowing Fazekas and Miele to score. Cramer would be thrown out at third after the runs scored. The Wildcats would take a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning.
Indiana would get on the scoreboard when Braden Yanity would hit a ball deep to center scoring Lincoln Trusal from second base. Michael Tortella would single to left field scoring Yanity and bringing the score to 4-2.
Indiana would add another run in the top of the sixth courtesy of a home run by Zach Tortella.
Indiana’s pitcher Kaden Homer gets the loss. The Wildcats Chase Sickenberger earned the win pitching all seven innings, striking out five and not allowing a walk.
“That is Chase, he is a hard-nosed kid,” Basciano said. “He plays football, basketball and baseball, so we kind of expect that out of him. Not much is going to phase him. He is going to come after you. He is going to do it one pitch at a time. we needed to see that from him before going into section (play) next week. He is a basketball player, so he is a little late getting with us. He has really worked hard to get into shape. He was definitely under what we were looking for in the pitch count. He kept them in there and he pitched a great game.”
Offensively, Cramer, Short, Fazekas and Vinny Amatucci hit a double apiece. Cramer had two RBIs, while Short and Fazekas each had one.
Basciano liked a lot of what he saw on the field but also sees room for improvement before section play starts.
“We left some guys in scoring positions,” he said. We had some times where we could have had a few more and we will talk about that and address it. But, overall, I’m pretty pleased. There are some things like batting and in the field that we will address and come back ready for tomorrow.”
Greater Latrobe will host Connellsville today with a start time of 4 p.m.
–––––
Greater Latrobe 4, Indiana Area 3
Indiana 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 – 3 4 1
GL 0 1 1 2 0 0 x – 4 6 1
Doubles: GL: Vinny Amatucci, Jake Cramer, Logan Short, Tyler Fazekas. IA: Steven Busash, Lincoln Trusal. Home Run: IA: Zach Tortella. RBIs: GL: Cramer-2, Short, Fazekas. IA: Zach Tortella, Michael Tortella.
Winning pitcher: Chase Sickenberger.
Losing pitcher: Kaden Homer
