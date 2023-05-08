Greater Latrobe snatched the lead late in the game in a 15-5 nonsection victory over Belle Vernon Friday. The game was tied at five with the Wildcats batting in the top of the seventh when Anthony Massari singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The Wildcats tallied one home run on the day. Logan Bradish had a four bagger in the fifth inning.
Jacob Cramer led Greater Latrobe with two hits in three at-bats.
Greater Latrobe earned the victory despite allowing Belle Vernon to score four runs in the first inning. The Leopards’ big inning was driven by a single by Seth Tomalski, a sac fly by Austin Hoffman, and an error on a ball put in play by Max Kostelnik.
Belle Vernon opened up an early lead in the first inning when an error scored two runs.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Belle Vernon tied things up at five.
Bradish was the winning pitcher for Greater Latrobe. The pitcher surrendered five runs on six hits over six innings, striking out four. Dominick Cararini threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Parker Lind was on the hill for Belle Vernon. Lind surrendered nine runs on five hits over six and a third innings, striking out five. Jaxson Bozek threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Greater Latrobe 10, Belle Vernon 0 (5 innings)
Greater Latrobe Junior High softball improved to 9 -1 after shutting out Belle Vernon 10-0 Friday.
For Latrobe, Natalia Scekeres went 4-4 with homer and a triple. Madden Gresh, 2-2 with a double and a triple, pitcher Clare Thomas struck out four.
