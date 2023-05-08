Greater Latrobe snatched the lead late in the game in a 15-5 nonsection victory over Belle Vernon Friday. The game was tied at five with the Wildcats batting in the top of the seventh when Anthony Massari singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

The Wildcats tallied one home run on the day. Logan Bradish had a four bagger in the fifth inning.

