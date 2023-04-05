Greater Latrobe snatched the lead late in the game in a 4-2 victory over Laurel Highlands in its bounce-back game Tuesday. The game was tied at two with the Wildcats batting in the top of the eighth when Jacob Cramer singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring a run.

Greater Latrobe got on the board in the first inning when Louie Amatucci grounded out, scoring one run.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.