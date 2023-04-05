Greater Latrobe snatched the lead late in the game in a 4-2 victory over Laurel Highlands in its bounce-back game Tuesday. The game was tied at two with the Wildcats batting in the top of the eighth when Jacob Cramer singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring a run.
Greater Latrobe got on the board in the first inning when Louie Amatucci grounded out, scoring one run.
Laurel Highlands evened things up at two-all in the bottom of the seventh inning. Parker Hoff singled on a 1-0 count, scoring an RBI.
Logan Bradish was on the pitcher’s mound for Greater Latrobe. He surrendered one run on three hits over four-and-a-third innings, striking out eight.
Paxton Patronas toed the rubber for Laurel Highlands. The southpaw allowed three hits and two runs over five innings, striking out five. Noah Lion threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Amatucci, Erik Batista, Eli Boring, Dominick Cararini, Cramer, and Anthony Massari each collected one hit to lead Greater Latrobe.
Laurel Highlands had seven hits in the game. Hoff and Frank Kula all managed multiple hits for the Mustangs.
Derry Area baseball stayed in it until the end, but East Allegheny pulled away late in a 9-7 victory on Tuesday.
The game was tied at seven with East Allegheny batting in the top of the seventh when Nate Waleko singled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.
The Trojans collected nine hits and the Wildcats had 11 in the high-scoring affair.
East Allegheny got things started in the second inning when Chance Odoski drove in three when he hit a double.
Derry tallied five runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by the Trojans was led by Jon Wasnick, Brady Angus, Cason Long, Antonio Hauser and Collin Bush, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Michael Cahill was on the hill for East Allegheny. He lasted six innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs while striking out seven and walking one.
Nate Papuga was on the pitcher’s mound for Derry. The righty allowed seven hits and six runs over six-and-two-thirds innings, striking out ten and walking one. Long threw one-third of an inning in relief.
Derry collected nine hits on the day. Bush, Angus, and Long all managed multiple hits. Bush led Derry with three hits in four at-bats.
East Allegheny saw the ball well today, racking up 11 hits in the game. Traynor Janosko, Ryan Rupert, Tommy Kearns, and Joe Connors all collected multiple hits for East Allegheny Varsity Wildcats.
Ligonier Valley 13, Brentwood 6
Haden Sierocky had a triple and a double to lead the Ligonier Valley Rams to a 13-6 Class 2A, Section 3 win over Brentwood.
Leo Bazala got the scoring started for the Rams when he scored in the top of the first on a Sierocky ground out.
The second inning was the big inning for Ligonier Valley where it scored five runs. Bazala had an RBI single with the bases loaded to start the scoring for the Rams. Then, Noah Lawson hit a two-RBI double to bump the score up to 4-0. Sierocky’s triple would drive in the next two runs. And from there the Rams never looked back.
Ligonier Valley will next host Valley today.
