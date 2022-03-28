The Wildcats’ baseball team’s effort to come back from a four-run deficit in the fourth inning came up just short, as they fell 10-9 to Upper Arlington on Saturday.
Greater Latrobe scored five runs in the failed comeback. Jake Cramer, Logan Bradish, Matt Macey, and Logan Short all picked up RBIs in the rally.
The Wildcats collected ten hits and Upper Arlington had 11 in the game
Greater Latrobe took an early lead in the second inning. Chase Sickenberger hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.
Upper Arlington knotted the game up at four in the bottom of the third inning, when Kuyper Lashutka doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
After the Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the sixth, Upper Arlington answered with two of their own. Greater Latrobe scored when Bradish grounded out, scoring one run and Macey’s sac fly scored one run for the Wildcats
Upper Arlington then answered when Jack Texter singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run.
Upper Arlington took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Lashutka doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs and Alex Whetsell singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs.
Joey Harder earned the win for Upper Arlington. Harder lasted three innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out four. Edward Baran and Ethan Fahrbach entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Bobby Fetter took the loss for Greater Latrobe. The pitcher surrendered eight runs on eight hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
The Wildcats tallied ten hits on the day. Short, Sickenberger, and Jacob Albaugh all managed multiple hits for Greater Latrobe.
Short led the Wildcats with three hits in four at-bats.
Upper Arlington racked up 11 hits. Lashutka and Texter all had multiple hits for Upper Arlington. Lashutka went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Upper Arlington in hits.
Upper Arlington didn’t commit a single error in the field.
