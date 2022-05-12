Greater Latrobe Wildcats baseball traveled to Greensburg Salem Wednesday and came home victors after a 14-3 exhibition matchup.
The Wildcats were eager to get themselves on the scoreboard, taking no more than their first appearance at-bat to score. In the bottom, Greensburg Salem was unable to respond leaving the Wildcats up 3-0.
Bats cooled down in the second inning, although Greater Latrobe was still able to bring one run in for the team. This left the Wildcats up 4-0.
After their first two innings, the Wildcats added six more in the third to their already 4-0 total with Greensburg Salem unable to respond.
Greensburg Salem wouldn’t score their first two runs until the fourth but it was already too late. The Wildcats then added another run in the next and three more in the fifth inning to take home a 14-3 victory.
Pitching efforts for the Wildcats were delivered by Nate Lemmon for four innings, with Logan Bradish coming in for relief in the fifth inning. In total, they threw 105 pitches with over half of their pitches ending in strikeouts.
