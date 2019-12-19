This one’s a little different.
And that’s just fine with Brad Wetzel.
For the third time in four years, Greater Latrobe is entered in an national boys’ basketball tournament with some of the better teams in the country.
However, unlike the previous two, this week’s KSA Classic — at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. — doesn’t necessarily hold the same meaning for Greater Latrobe.
Sure, the Wildcats would like nothing more than to play for the championship of the eight-team tourney, just like they did at the KSA Classic in 2016 — when it was held at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando — and the National Division of the Elmira (N.Y.) Holiday Classic last year against schools from New York, Virginia and Ohio. They came close, finishing as runners-up on both occasions.
In the KSA Classic three years ago, when Greater Latrobe boasted a team that included what is now three of the top eight scorers in program history — Austin Butler, who’s No. 1 on that list with 1,905 points and was a senior at the time, along with Reed Fenton (1,300) and Bryce Butler (1,114) — the Wildcats beat Palm Harbor (Fla.) and Bonita (Calif.) on their way to the title game. They then lost to El Toro (Calif.).
This year’s KSA Classic field has teams from eight states. Coincidentally, the one state that has two teams is Pennsylvania.
The second is Spring Ford (Royersford), which is in the other half of the bracket. The remaining six teams are from Texas, California, Oklahoma, Utah, Louisiana and Arkansas.
“I did a quick look at the teams. It seems like they’re all programs that have a steep tradition,” Wetzel indicated.
The same can be said for GL. The Wildcats have qualified for the district (WPIAL) playoffs seven straight times, 12 of the past 13 seasons and 14 of of the last 16 years under Wetzel, who’s in his 19th overall.
But those three players, all of whom were starters the last three years for Greater Latrobe, are nowhere to be found. In fact, none of the members of this season’s team were even on the roster the last time the Wildcats played in the KSA Classic.
So, with that in mind, Wetzel is approaching this year’s event another way. For the Wildcats, this KSA Classic is more about coming together as a team.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Wetzel allowed. “But I think the nice thing about it is, this team, probably more than some others, really needs that kind of bonding.
“I really think this is going to be more about us becoming that cohesive unit that we need. I think this trip could do some wonders as far as that’s concerned.
“Obviously we’re going to try and get better basketball-wise, as well. And I think playing against this type of competition will do that.”
Greater Latrobe’s first game is today (10 a.m.) against Broken Arrow (Okla.). The Wildcats will then play either St. Thomas More (La.) or Copper Hills (Utah) in Friday’s (11:30 a.m.) semifinals or consolation bracket with the games for first, third, fifth and seventh place on Saturday (10 a.m.). The other teams are Clovis East (Calif.), Spring Ford, Bentonville (Ark.) and Royse City (Texas).
“We’re really hoping that we can go down there and get some of those intangible-type of benefits from the team being together for several days,” Wetzel reiterated. “Then, once we get back, we’ll just get to practice over the holiday break.”
Before that, GL will play one game. It just happens to be the WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 opener on Monday.
Then, the ’Cats will have 10 days off with their next game — also in the section — coming on Jan. 3. But according to Wetzel, that’s all part of the plan, too.
“I don’t think since I’ve been here that we’ve been able to do that,” he recalled. “Except for that first section game (Dec. 23), we’re just going to practice just about every day after Christmas and not have to take the floor until the new year.
“I’m excited for that. But what I’m most happy about is all of the practice time we will have right after that without any of the distractions that can come with the holidays.
“When we get into January, which is going to be a real important month for us, we should have everything in that we’re going to do. I think it could have a real positive impact.”
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity will also play two games in the KSA Classic. The Wildcats face Episcopal School of Acadiana (La.) today and St. Thomas More (La.) on Friday, both at 8:30 a.m.
