The 2017 Greater Latrobe baseball team will always be celebrated as the first Wildcats squad to capture both the WPIAL and PIAA championships. Today at 4 p.m., the current version of the Wildcats will have a chance to cement themselves in history, too, as they will play for the WPIAL Class 4A Championship against Hopewell at Wild Things Park in Washington.
The common thread between those teams, head coach Matt Basciano, can’t help but to think of the past when evaluating his current team’s run to the title game.
After going 9-1 to take first place in Class 4A Section 2, the Wildcats were seeded fifth in the WPIAL playoffs. In the opening round, Greater Latrobe survived an upset bid, edging Kiski Area 7-6 on a walkoff win. Last week, the Wildcats bested No. 4 Chartiers Valley 4-2 in the quarterfinals, and then stunned top-seeded Montour 10-7 the following day to punch their ticket to the title game.
“The key to this group is really buying into that team concept,” coach Basciano said. “They would not be as successful as they are if they did not believe in that. Everyone pulls for one another – the cheering, the camaraderie.
“There’s so many similarities. The teams that we beat that year in the WPIAL run are almost the same teams as we beat this year,” said coach Basciano, recalling the path his team took to the district crown in 2017.
That season, the Wildcats were the No. 2 seed, and edged Montour and Chartiers Valley in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. That season, the Wildcats capped the WPIAL title run by defeating Mars Area 6-2.
Now, Cinderella Hopewell stands in the way of the Wildcats (17-6) claiming their second district championship. The No. 14 Vikings edged third-seeded West Mifflin in the opening round, and have also outlasted North Catholic and Indiana Area to reach the title tilt.
Even after three postseason triumphs, however, Hopewell’s record is just 11-11.
“They’re a great team. Don’t let that record fool you,” coach Basciano warned. “Their pitching probably stands out the most to me from what I’ve seen. We’re going in expecting a very good pitching staff and a dominant pitcher to start.”
Senior pitcher Landon Fox has paced Hopewell, as he’s compiled a record of 5-1 on the mound, sporting an ERA of 2.71 with 14 walks and 54 strikeouts in 41.1 innings of work. Additionally, John Vescio, a junior, boasts a record of 3-2 with an ERA of 5.19 in 27 innings, freshman Kingston Krotec has compiled an ERA of 3.25 over 23.2 innings of work, and sophomore David Medich has registered three saves and an ERA of 4.91.
Fox is also a catalyst offensively, as he’s compiled a batting average of .308 with 11 runs and a team-leading 16 RBIs. Classmate Lucas Arington ranks second with 13 RBIs, along with an average of .290, a dozen runs scored, and two homers. Furthermore, Lucas Walton is batting a team-high .323, while Vescio has scored a team-leading 15 runs.
“We gotta stay the course and keep playing our kind of baseball – get that great pitching and solid defense, and work our counts,” coach Basciano said of the keys to success against Hopewell.
Although Basciano has been at the helm of the Wildcats for nearly 20 years, his team has never faced Hopewell, which has claimed four WPIAL championships, most recently in 2021.
As this postseason run has displayed, though, Greater Latrobe has developed a belief in winning, regardless of the opponent. In defeating Montour, the Wildcats not only bounced the top seed in the bracket, but they also ousted the defending state champion.
“They don’t look at anyone as being better or bigger than them. They don’t look at the situation anymore as being too big,” coach Basciano revealed of his team’s mindset.
In that win at Boyce Mayview Park in Upper St. Clair, the Wildcats jumped out to an early advantage, and then fended off a late rally by the Spartans. Eli Boring was the offensive catalyst, as he went 3 for 5 with three hits and a run scored, continuing his torrid postseason surge. Furthermore, Louie Amatucci and Jacob Cramer each had a pair of hits and Logan Bradish scored three runs. Riley Smith earned the win, working into the sixth inning, while he also went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in. Luke Nipar earned the save, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.
The prior day, the Wildcats scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning, backing a strong outing on the hill from Bradish, as they knocked off the Colts at Gateway High School. Bradish threw a complete game, giving up five hits and issuing one walk, while striking out four. Dante Basciano delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the decisive sixth frame, while Boring went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored, Smith went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Erick Batista provided two RBIs.
The Wildcats received perhaps their stiffest test to open the playoffs, however, as they needed late-inning heroics to defeat No. 12 Kiski Area. Dante Basciano’s RBI in the seventh inning lifted GL to a thrilling victory over the Cavaliers at Norwin. The Wildcats had held a 5-3 lead through six innings but the Cavs tallied three runs in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, Boring came through with a run-scoring single to tie the game and set the stage for Basciano, who hit a ground ball to plate Boring for the winning run. Boring finished 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, while Amatucci added two hits.
“That was huge; such an emotional win,” coach Basciano said of the victory against Kiski Area. “The whole season built up to that moment. They truly came out of that believing that no matter the situation, no matter the score, that they’re going to do whatever it takes.”
For the season, Boring paces the Wildcats with a robust .417 batting average, while Anthony Missari is hitting .373 and Amatucci boasts an average of .320. Bradish has amassed a team-high 18 RBIs, while Jacob Cramer and Batista have each scored 20 runs.
On the hill, Bradish has been the ace, as evident by his 8-0 record with an ERA of 1.75 and 54 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched. Smith, meanwhile, has gone 5-1 with a 2.82 ERA and 36 punchouts in 49.2 innings of work.
Playing on the big stage at Wild Things Park is the culmination of an exceedingly successful season. But while Greater Latrobe has already secured a spot in the state postseason that will begin next week, one step remains to join the 2017 squad in WPIAL history.
“For the kids, it’s a huge moment. A lot of them worked their way up through the lower leagues, aspiring to get to this level. The work that they put in is truly being rewarded now,” the Wildcats’ veteran coach stated. “(But) they’re not done yet. They’re not satisfied yet.”
