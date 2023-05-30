The 2017 Greater Latrobe baseball team will always be celebrated as the first Wildcats squad to capture both the WPIAL and PIAA championships. Today at 4 p.m., the current version of the Wildcats will have a chance to cement themselves in history, too, as they will play for the WPIAL Class 4A Championship against Hopewell at Wild Things Park in Washington.

The common thread between those teams, head coach Matt Basciano, can’t help but to think of the past when evaluating his current team’s run to the title game.

