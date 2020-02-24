VANDERGRIFT — Gabe Willochell’s wingspan — arms outstretched, from one end to the other — measures longer than his is tall.
And for a 132-pound wrestler, the Greater Latrobe senior is a lanky 5-foot-10.
So that means his wingspan is more than 70 inches.
No wonder everyone else has so much trouble with him.
“It helps a lot, especially when I’m on top. I use it to grab whatever I can,” Willochell quipped.
Needless to say, he’s been on top of a lot of things throughout his high school wrestling career.
The latest came Saturday at Kiski Area High School.
Once again, Willochell stood atop the podium — for the third time — as a WPIAL Section 1-AAA champion, winning his weight class as the No. 1 seed and putting the clamps on his opponent in the process with a major decision over Franklin Regional’s Garrett Thompson in the title match to head a list of 10 wrestlers Greater Latrobe will be sending to this week’s PIAA Southwest Regional.
That includes another section champion, Nate Roth at 120, one runner-up in Vinny Kilkeary at 106 — freshmen, by the way — and seven others who qualified before even having to wrestle in the medal rounds of the section tournament. And they placed third while only one had to win to get in as the top five finishers at each weight class advance to the regional.
“That’s kind of impressive,” expressed GL head coach Mike Ciotti. “But this group has been wrestling well from the beginning of the season to now.
“I think these guys expect to do well, and they do. I felt, overall, we met expectations.”
The Wildcat went into the section tourney with 10 wrestlers seeded in the top five. Although one of those didn’t end up there, another one did.
“We have a team that’s made up of older and younger kids,” Ciotti pointed out. “We’ve gotten some leadership from the older guys to try and push the younger ones through everything.
“It was a new experience for some of those younger guys when it came to the rounds to clinch a spot in the regional. Getting to that round for third and fourth makes it a lot easier.”
And five of those six who were in the match for third and fourth didn’t just win. They did so by fall...as in pin.
“We didn’t just squeak by there,” Ciotti noted. “That’s saying that they were the dominant wrestler in that particular match.”
So, too, were Willochell and Roth. Both had pins in the quarterfinals and semis, and major decisions in their championship matches.
Willochell and Roth are also similar in that they like to pile up the points when they’re not winning by pin. Both did that in the finals.
In Willochell’s case, it was 12 of them...points that is, including half on near-falls. However, he also did not allow Thompson to do anything at all in shutting him out, those arms of his coming into play big time.
“I just try to score as many points as I can,” Willochell simplified. “I just try to keep pressure on opponents when I’m on top.
“You still want to try and turn someone and pin him. But scoring points is good, too.”
And when Willochell is on the mat, there isn’t much Ciotti and assistant coach Chad Schmeling need to say. In fact, they said very little to him during the section championship match.
Then again, they don’t need to.
“There may be some positional things that we may have to help him with as we move on, but that’s about it,” Ciotti said, referring to Willochell. “We may see some of that at the WPIAL tournament.
“He gets to his stuff, and he has an array of things — offensively and defensively — that he likes to use. You never know what’s going to come out of one of his matches.
“He uses different things in different situations. It’s not like you’re going to see one or the other from him.
“And you better be ready for everything. He wrestles like that all the time.
“He’s not a conventional 132-pound wrestler,” Ciotti continued. “That makes him that much more difficult to wrestle.
“He’s the guy you don’t want to wrestle because you don’t know what’s coming. All of that just makes it difficult to wrestle against him.”
And being a three-time section champion and all that is nice. But it’s not what Willochell, who’s still undefeated — at 30-0 — and wrestling at the same weight he did a year ago, was aiming for after finishing sixth in the state as a sophomore and fourth as a junior.
“No, not really,” Willochell said when asked if he’s had any problems trying to make weight this season. “Last year, I was a little bit shorter. I’m just a taller 132 this year.
“This feels good, but it’s not my main goal. That’s to win states. This is just a part of it.”
The next step is to try and become a regional champion, although that’s not what he’s concentrating on, either. He came in second last year.
“I just have to get to states,” Willochell was quick to say. “It really doesn’t matter how I do in the regional, but I certainly want to win it.
“I just want to win states. That’s the thing I want to do.”
Roth also has his sights set on bigger and better things. And, remember, that’s coming from a freshman.
“My success hasn’t been much yet,” insisted Roth, who — like Willochell — won a Westmoreland County Coaches Association title earlier this season. “Not yet...not to where I want it to be.
“I just have to keep working. I just want to do the best I can and see what happens.”
In his championship match at 120, Roth scored the first seven points and did not allow any until midway though the second period. He, too, was a No. 1 seed and wound up beating No. 2 Dom Giordano of Kiski Area, 16-5.
“I just knew I had to get out early and get my takedown,” Roth (31-3) remarked. “Then I knew it would be my match.
“After that, I just kept scoring. That’s what I try to do.
“Yes, I do want to be a WPIAL champion, and beyond. I feel I have a good chance to win every match if I stay aggressive.”
“What he’s done so far as a freshman is impressive,” Ciotti added. “He does well when the lights come on.
“He’s doing great things for being that young. He shows great composure and attitude, and has the maturity of an upperclassman.
“The same goes for Kilkeary. Those two are very disciplined for their age when it comes to this sport.”
The second of three Wildcats to qualify for the regional, Kilkeary (23-6) was the No. 2 seed at 106. Following a pin and decision in the first two rounds, he came up just short against No. 1 seed Briar Priest of Hempfield Area, 5-4, in the finals.
Of Greater Latrobe’s remaining seven in the medal rounds, six reached the match for third and fourth — and thus automatically earned berths in the regional. And, again, five then secured third place with falls.
And that’s where a trio of those were seeded (No. 3). They were senior Ricky Armstrong (21-10) in 2:09 against Greensburg Salem’s Luke Willett at 145, sophomore Jack Pletcher (28-11) in 3:06 vs. Penn Hills’ Mike DeVito at 152, and senior Logan Zitterbart (21-9) against Greensburg Salem’s Christian McChesney at 170.
Yet another freshman for the Wildcats, Corey Boerio (29-12), bounced back from a loss in the semifinals as the No. 2 seed at 182 to pin Hempfield Area’s Coby Stepanik in 4:29 while 195-pound sophomore Tyler Lynch (19-12) finished one spot higher than his No. 4 seed with a 48-second fall over Penn Hills’ A.J. Palumbo. Senior Tyler Ross (21-10) made it a clean sweep in the third-fourth matches with a 6-4 decision over Kiski Area’s Carter Dilts at 220.
In the lone weight class where a GL wrestler had to win to advance, sophomore Lucio Angelicchio (15-14) did just that after dropping his quarterfinal match. But he responded with victories in two of his next three bouts, the last one a 9-5 decision over Norwin’s Conner Heining, to finish fifth, one slot higher than where he was seeded at 113.
“The kids just go out there and wrestle,” Ciotti stated. “We try to tell them not to think so much about winning and losing as getting to their positions. If that’s the focus, and not worrying about the end result so much, they’ll win those matches.
“When they step out there, they wrestle to their ability and get to what they do best in each match. You can see the results since the beginning of the season.”
The WPIAL/PIAA Class AAA Southwest Regional Championships are Friday and Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School. Wrestling begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the preliminary round and first round followed by the quarterfinals and consolation first round at 7:30. Action concludes Saturday with the consolation second round at 10 a.m., semifinals and consy quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m., consolation semis at 1:30 p.m., and championship and consy finals at 5 p.m.
The top four at each weight class qualify for the PIAA State Class AAA Championships March 5-7 in Hershey.
