The Greater Latrobe wrestling team continued its methodical advancement through the season Wednesday, picking up wins over Penn-Trafford and Butler Area to advance to the WPIAL Class 3A team semifinals.
The Wildcats won six of the first seven matches against Penn-Trafford and took nine of 13 on their way to a 41-15 victory in the opening round.
Individual matchups in the quarterfinals against the Golden Tornado yielded a tighter team score.
Greater Latrobe held a 27-26 lead over Butler after 11 matches, but GL head coach Mark Mears had the advantage of trotting out his team’s “freshman dynamic duo” for the last two bouts of the evening — 106-pounder Luke Willochell and 113-pounder Leo Joseph.
Willochell put a quick end to the suspense over whether Butler Area could spring the upset, pinning Ana Malovich is 27 seconds to put the team score out of reach.
Joseph had to work into the second period of his match against Butler Area’s Kelley Schaukowitsch before recording a fall in 2:42.
“It was perfect. I knew with the freshman dynamic duo waiting there at the end, they’re good,” Mears said. “I met with them before they wrestled and I said, ‘Listen, you don’t have to pin anybody, just win.’ Because sometimes you try to force a pin, you get caught.
“‘Nothing crazy, guys, just win your matches.’ Well, they still went out and pinned both kids. The composure we have with those two freshmen, they’re not your normal freshmen.”
“I knew it was going to come down to the wire, but as soon as I got the pin, that was icing on the cake and I knew we were going to come out with the win,” Willochell said of his decisive match.
While Greater Latrobe’s dynamic freshmen closed out the win, one of the team’s more experienced leaders got things started against Butler Area.
Junior Vinny Kilkeary, a 2020 PIAA champ and 2021 third-place finisher, opened the Wildcats’ semifinal matchup by pinning Butler Area’s Gavin Rush in the second period.
“I think that first pin is critical to getting the team off the bench,” Kilkeary said. “That was my goal and that was what I had to do.”
Kilkeary’s pin was offset as Butler Area picked up decisions in the next two bouts.
Kace Chopp worked a 10-6 decision over Jacob Braun at 126 pounds and Legend Wilkinson took a 4-2 decision over Lucas Braun at 132 to even the team score.
“Butler’s pretty balanced. They have a very good team,” Mears said. “We were fortunate, I think, that we matched up some of our experience with their good guys and were able to keep some decisions on the board where they probably pin a lot of teams.”
Nate Roth gave the Wildcats a boost, breaking through in the third period of a frenetic 138-pound bout with Butler Area’s Dominic Vivirito to get the pin in 4:53.
“(Vivirito)’s style was kind of going right nose-to-nose, but I found it interesting in the third period, Nate just kind of wore the match down to where he could control it,” Mears said.
“It really stood out when he lost the cradle, came back and threw it right back on and you could see the momentum had swung.
“I’m not going to say conditioning was a factor, but Nate’s just tenacious on top. He’s going to keep coming until he either pins you or the clock runs out.
Senior Jack Pletcher added a pin over Butler Area’s Cade Savochka in 1:47, and 215-pounder Corey Boerio notched the quickest pin of the evening, putting Braylon May to his back in 18 seconds after the Golden Tornado had just cut the Wildcats’ lead to 21-20.
“Somebody always comes through,” Mears said of his team. “Jack (Pletcher)’s not a pinner, usually. But tonight, you look at our four leaders — I call them the four horsemen — Kilkeary, Roth, Pletcher and Boerio all pinned. That’s what has to happen in a big match. Your big guns have to fire.”
Six of the Wildcats’ seven wins against Butler came by fall. The other was Wyatt Schmucker’s 4-2 decision over Matt Zinkham at 160 pounds.
“I thought Schmucker’s match was one of the biggest keys,” Mears said. “That was a toss-up at 160 and it’s almost like our bench willed him to victory. I thought that was the last spread in the scoreboard we needed.”
Joseph, Lucas Braun and Gabe Golden (145 pounds) recorded pins against Penn-Trafford, while Roth recorded a technical fall.
Kilkeary, Pletcher, Tyler Lynch and Boerio all won by decision against Penn Trafford, and Willochell won by forfeit.
The Wildcats advance to face Connellsville Area in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals, starting at noon Saturday at Peters Township.
Greater Latrobe topped the Falcons, 38-19, in last week’s WPIAL Class 3A, Section 2 championship.
All four WPIAL Class 3A semifinalists — Greater Latrobe, Waynesburg Central, Connellsville Area and Canon-McMillan — earned berths in the PIAA team championships.
The third- and fourth-place teams in the district will wrestle in preliminary round matchups scheduled for Monday at regional locations yet to be determined. The teams that reach the district final automatically advance to the Giant Center in Hershey on Feb. 10.
GR. LATROBE 39,
BUTLER AREA 26
120 — Vinny Kilkeary (GL) p. Gavin Rush, 2:27
126 — Kace Chopp (B) dec. Jacob Braun, 10-6
132 — Legend Wilkinson (B) dec. Lucas Braun, 4-2
138 — Nate Roth (GL) p. Dominic Vivirito, 4:53
145 — Levi Donald (B) tech. Gabe Golden, 16-1
152 — Jack Pletcher (GL) p. Cade Savochka, 1:47
160 — Wyatt Schmucker (GL) dec. Matt Zinkham, 4-2
172 — Micky Kreinbucker (B) dec . Sam Snyder, 5-2
189 — Landon Christie (B) p. Tyler Lynch, 3:20
215 — Corey Boerio (GL) p. Braylon May, 0:18
285 — Jake Komakada (B) p. Jared Bailey, 0:57
106 — Luke Willochell (GL) p. Ana Malovich, 0:27
113 — Leo Joseph (GL) p. Kelley Schaukowitsch, 2:42
GR. LATROBE 41,
PENN-TRAFFORD 15
113 — Leo Joseph (GL) p. Draven Hanford, 1:42
120 — Vinny Kilkeary (GL) dec. Troy Homan, 6-3
126 — Hayden Coy (PT) dec. Jacob Brauh, 8-5
132 — Lucas Braun (GL) p. Nate Hernandez, 2:50
138 — Nate Roth (GL) tech. Brett Hampton, 15-0
145 — Gabe Golden (GL) p. Gavin Chappie, 0:50
152 — Jack Pletcher (GL) dec. Dom Hartman, 3-1
160 — Tasso Whipple (PT) dec. Wyatt Schmucker, 4-3
172 — Wesley Stull (PT) dec. Sam Snyder, 7-3
189 — Tyler Lynch (GL) dec. Paul Darragh, 7-1
215 — Corey Boerio (GL) dec. Owen Ott, 6-1
285 — Joe Enick (PT) won by forfeit
106 — Luke Willochell (GL) won by forfeit
