In their first season of competition, the Greater Latrobe boys’ bowling team competed in the Western Pa. Regional Tournament to qualify for a spot in the Pennsylvania State Finals Championship at North Versailles Bowling Center.
Competition in the regional finals on March 7 included three rounds of standard play followed by six baker rounds, which is when multiple bowlers combine to bowl one game.
Greater Latrobe’s starting lineup featured Alex Brubaker, Cole Pfeifer, Justin Taylor, Matthew Martinosky, James Gatto, Jacob Stephenson and Dom Panichelle.
For the first three standard games, GL scored a pin total of 923, 926 and 850. During the six Baker rounds, Greater Latrobe scored a high game of 267.
Greater Latrobe’s pin count at the end of regular play was 3,826, which earned the Wildcats the No. 4 spot out of 18 teams and a spot in the state finals.
In regional bracket play, Greater Latrobe faced Pittsburgh Central Catholic, the 2020 WPIBL champion, in the quarterfinals, which consisted of a best-of-three Baker games.
In the first game, the Wildcats led with a strike followed by five frames of spares.
The Wildcats opened the seventh frame, but quickly pulled away from the competition with five strikes to round out their first win, 213-182.
In the second game, Pittsburgh Central Catholic had four open frames and allowed GL room for another win. The Wildcats capitalized with only one open frame, defeating the Vikings, 203-167.
Greater Latrobe faced Norwin in the semifinal round, but fell to the competition in two games.
The Wildcats are one of six regional teams to compete for the Pennsylvania State Championships at North Versailles Bowling Lanes.
(0) comments
