The Greater Latrobe wrestling team picked up its first WPIAL Class 3A, sub-section 2B win on Tuesday at McKeesport Area.
With a 48-24 victory, the Wildcats (1-1, 3-3) have now won three of their last four matches entering tonight’s section showdown with Greensburg Salem at Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe finished the job at McKeesport Area with four wins by pinfall and four wins by forfeit. The Tigers also had four pins.
Two Greater Latrobe freshmen earned their first high school wins against the Tigers: Jacob Braun and Jacob Kemerer.
“I know Braun has a previous forfeit win, but this was his first wrestled win and I am pleased with how he did,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Mears said. “Kemerer is so new to the sport that it was exciting for him to win his first one also.”
Braun pinned Cody Garancsi at 113-pounds in 5:48. Kemerer won by pinfall against Dan Alfer at 160-pounds in 1:45.
Mears also was happy to see senior Payton Henry pin Marvelle Cromerdie at 152-pounds in 2:34.
“He has given himself up for the team all year,” Mears said.
Other Wildcats picking up wins were Corey Boerio with a fall at 215-pounds against Kason Bird in 67 seconds; and forfeit wins were gathered by Lucio Angelicchio (120-pounds), Nate Roth (132-pounds), Gabe Golden (138-pounds) and Jacob Hixson (189-pounds).
“I felt this was an opportunity to get a little experience for some of the guys who have worked hard and not had a chance on the mat yet,” Mears said.
Tyler Lynch suffered his first loss of the season at 285-pounds falling to Colin Lyons by pinfall in 3:25. Steven Tucibat (126 pounds), Vincent Leone (145 pounds) and Sam Snyder (172 pounds) all lost by fall in their bouts.
Mears noted that his young team is continually getting better.
However, Mears expressed frustration with how the season is abbreviated, knowing that it’s out of anyone’s control because of coronavirus restrictions.
“The younger guys who need more mat time are just starting to get some and their season will unfortunately could come to a quick close next Tuesday after Hempfield due to the adjusted COVID season,” Mears said. “This will make the offseason this year very critical.”
Greater Latrobe hosts Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. tonight in a WPIAL Class 3A, sub-section 2B match.
GREATER LATROBE 48,
MCKEESPORT AREA 24
106 — No match
113 — Jacob Braun (GL) p. Cody Garancsi, 5:48
120 — Lucio Angelicchio (GL) won by forfeit
126 — Colton Kotouch (MA) p. Steven Tucibat, 3:59
132 — Note Roth (GL) won by forfeit
138 — Gabe Golden (GL) won by forfeit
145 — Ben Eastman (MA) p. Vincent Leone, 1:55
152 — Payton Henry (GL) p. Marvelle Cromerdie, 2:34
160 — Jake Kemerer (GL) p. Dan Alfer, 1:45
172 — Bolivar Campusano (MA) p. Sam Snyder, 1:29
189 — Jacob Hixson (GL) won by forfeit
215 — Corey Boerio (GL) p. Kason Burd, 1:07
285 — Colin Lyons (MA) p. Tyler Lynch, 3:25
