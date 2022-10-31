Greater Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski joked that the Lady Wildcats’ 3-0 win over Franklin Regional in the opening round of the WPIAL volleyball game gave him a few more gray hairs.
He has a few more after Greater Latrobe battled back against Mars Saturday to earn a hard-fought 3-2 win and advance the Wildcats to the semifinals and securing them a spot at states.
“Definitely got a few more (gray hairs), but as they say a win is a win no matter what the color of your hair is,” Vosefski said.
The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team understood as they worked their way through the WPIAL playoff bracket the competition would get tougher and Saturday’s quarterfinal match against the Mars Fighting Planets played out in just that way.
The Planets came to play and jumped out on the Wildcats quickly in set one with a 4-0 run. Greater Latrobe picked up the pace gaining momentum through the middle of the set but could not mount a strong enough run to overcome the early deficit and dropped set one 19-25.
In set two, the Wildcats rebounded and started to settle into their offensive scheme, countering any of the Planets’ surges, holding Mars at a manageable distance, and winning set two 25-22.
Set three looked very much like set one for the Wildcats as Mars prevented them from staying within their system and taking advantage of Latrobe’s mistakes to take a 2-1 set lead in the match by a 20-25 score.
Greater Latrobe made a few changes to its lineup for the start of set four and it seemed to breathe new life into their play.
With the addition of junior Ava Krehlik and senior Issy Trice, the Wildcats found the consistency on offense and defense they were looking for and engineered a fourth-set victory 25-19.
“The whole match, in my opinion, was swings of momentum,” Vosefski said. “We had it for a while and we left it go back. Let’s face it, that was a very good team we played. Granted, they were the lower seed, but if you look at their record, they only lost two games in their section to the No. 1 team in their section. They were formidable and luckily we just had the momentum at the right time for sets four and five to take the match.”
With the match now tied at three sets apiece the Wildcats’ season hung in the balance, and they were fully aware of the implications. As they had done so many times this season, the Wildcats relied on what had gotten them to this point, teamwork, skill and hard work. Those attributes served them well as the set was close up to the 7-7 mark, when Greater Latrobe ran off the next four points for an 11-7 advantage which Mars could not overcome, earning Latrobe a 15-12 set win and a 3-2 match victory.
“In the fourth set, unbeknownst to most people in the stands, we went through, probably, four different adjustments to the rotation in that set,” Vosefski said. “Some of the girls were slated to do a certain job; it wasn’t working out the way we thought. So I had to put some other people in and to our benefit they stepped up and pretty much got the momentum back. That was the biggest thing.”
The win runs the Latrobe overall record to 18-0, placing them in the WPIAL semifinals Tuesday against South Fayette at Gateway High School with a start time of 6 p.m. The No. 10 South Fayette upset the No. 2-seeded Hampton Saturday to advance.
“I never saw the girls scared in the huddle,” Vosefski said. “They continually talked about what they had to do better. What options do we have to use to break down the defense; it showed today that they have the mental toughness and resiliency to come back from just about any deficit.”
Senior outside hitter Maya Krehlik carried the scoring load for the Wildcats for the second match in a row recording 14 kills and an ace. The middle hitter duo of seniors Emma Blair and Paige Watson held up their part of the scoring with Blair collecting 12 kills and six blocks, while Watson chalked up 10 kills and seven blocks.
Senior setter Lily Fenton produced six kills, and seven blocks on the night while dishing out 33 assists to the Latrobe hitters. Fenton also served to calm nerves on the court during sets one and three.
“Lily is our quarterback,” Vosefski said. “Lily is our spiritual leader. Lily is the person that will say, ‘get on my back. I’ll take you to the promised land.’ That ability gives the rest of the team the confidence to do things that maybe without her we couldn’t do.”
The service line also proved effective for Greater Latrobe with Gaby Sukay, Fenton and Izzy Trice all posting two aces each and Maya Krehlik, Watson, and Giovanna Jones each adding an ace.
The Wildcats’ defense was by committee as eight players recorded dig totals in the hard-fought match. Maya Krehlik led the way with her total of 12 digs, followed by Lily Fenton’s eight digs, Giovanna Jones with seven digs and Sukay (5), Chiara Mongelluzzo (5), Watson (2), Ava Krehlik (2) and Trice (2) accounting for 16 additional digs respectively.
