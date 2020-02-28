It was a day of time drops and personal bests for the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area swim teams during the opening day of the WPIAL Class 3A and 2A Swimming Championships Thursday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool.
“We had a great day,” Greater Latrobe coach Grey Arrigonie said. “I think every single person moved up in their placing, and that’s perfect.”
Six events took place on Thursday, including the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 butterfly and 200 free relay. Five more events will be held on Friday, including the 100 free and 500 free, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay.
Unlike prior years, when several athletes qualified, only one received an automatic bid to the PIAA Class 2A and 3A state meet, which is set for March 11-14 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. The rest of the field will be filled based on the fastest times throughout the state.
“I was real proud of all the kids and their swims,” Derry Area coach Jeff Kelly said. “You always want to get a state qualifier...you want every kid on your team to qualify for states and that’s not always going to happen. That’s the frustrating part, to see them trying and working so hard and not making it to states, but we really weren’t in any position today where we were expected to make states.”
Jake Buhite had the top finish for the Trojans with a personal best of 11th-place in the 200 free. Brother Wes Buhite earned a 16th-place effort in the 200 individual medley. Lauren Angus also bumped her seed time and dropped time in the 50 free.
“Everybody seemed to drop time,” Kelly said. “I was a little concerned because I knew the team was tired from having two weeks in a row where we had three meets in one week, but they all dropped time, so I was real pleased with that. They looked good in the water and the competition was tough.”
DA’s 200 medley relay of Caleb Shaulis, Jakob Riggle, Devin Sheffler and Brandyn Findish ended in 16th-place while the girls’ 200 medley relay team of Keely Siko, Makenzie Eades, Angus and Abby Kubiak was also in action.
“They did a great job swimming much faster than they did all season,” Kelly said. “The times were good.”
The Trojans will have a big day today, as Jake and Wes Buhite will compete in the 100 breast while Angus and Eades are in the same event. The 400 free relay will take place, too.
Wes Buhite is the lone area returning state qualifying swimmer, finishing his junior season 26th in the state in the 100 breast. He qualified for the state meet for the first time last season. Buhite finished ninth in the district last season, but reached the state meet based on his time from the WPIAL Class 2A Championships.
Buhite is seeded ninth in the 100 breast. His brother, Jake Buhite is seeded one spot ahead in eighth place in the 100 breast.
“I really think they have a chance in the breaststroke,” Kelly said. “It would be really awesome to take not only two brothers, but twin brothers to states in the same event. But I don’t want to put the cart before the horse either. We still have to swim the race.
“They’re seeded well, they looked really good in their breaststroke in practice all week and I’m very hopeful for both of them.”
Arrigonie saw a near-two-second time drop in the Greater Latrobe boys 200 medley relay, which consisted of Brendan Bugala, Corbin Makar, Colin Spehar and Gavin Skwirut.
“It was a big time drop,” Arrigonie said. “Most of them had lifetime best splits on it, and that’s all we can ask for. That set us up pretty good for the rest of the day.”
Bugala competed in the 200 individual medley, Spehar lowered his time in the 100 butterfly, and Skwirut was also on his time in the 50 free.
“There are a lot of people just hitting their times,” Arrigonie said. “You have some with big drops, but it has changed over the past several years. Right on your times is a big deal.”
Hannah Brewer also had a lifetime best for the GL girls in the 100 butterfly, dropping almost two seconds and ending in 14th-place with a :59.40.
“She had a real strong swim with the time drop,” Arrigonie said. “She went up into 14th, so she scored in the meet, too.”
Brewer also posted a lifetime best during her leg in the 200 free relay, which also consisted of Andrea Hoffman, Gracie Wetzel and Molly Bobik.
“They moved up in their placing,” Arrigonie said. “There were strong swims the whole way around.”
The Greater Latrobe boys had a 2.5-second time drop in the 200 free relay, which also consisted of Makar, Daniel Marinchak, Julian Zhu and Skwirut.
“The boys crushed their relay time,” Arrigonie said. “We’re really happy overall, especially with a lot of the younger guys getting into the meet, getting excited and performing well. Sometimes you get there, the nerves take over and it turns into not so good of a meet, but they’re handling everything great.
“Dropping time...that’s all we can ask for. They’re finishing the season, some of them on lifetime bests.”
On Friday, Greater Latrobe will feature the 400 free relay, which includes Spehar, Marinchak, Liam Mucino and Skwirut. Makar will also compete in the 100 breast and Spehar the 100 back, individually.
“When you come up with a Day One like that, we expect everything to roll into Day Two,” Arrigonie said. “We think we’re going to carry it over.
“They’re pumped up and we’re excited to keep it going. We’re going to be looking for more of the same, and just to finish the meet strong.”
