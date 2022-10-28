The Wildcat cross-country teams competed in the WPIAL Championships at PennWest University at California Thursday.
The girls team finished 10 of the 30 AAA teams. The girls from North Allegheny were the AAA Champions.
Competing among the 32 AA schools, the boys were 15th. The AA boys race was won by the squad from Hampton.
August Lawrence led the way for the Wildcats finishing 19th in 17:28. Lawrence qualified to compete in the PIAA State Championship next week at Hersheypark as a top 20 individual finisher. Following Lawrence were Koen Fulton, Liam Wilson, Steve Janke and Jack Gaffney to complete the scoring. Vinny Zaccagnini and Henry Krom also competed for the Cats.
The Lady Wildcats added two more state qualifiers.
Emerson Skatell earned a spot in the race and a top-15 medal, finishing the course in 19:22 which was good enough for ninth place. Carley Berk also qualified to run next Saturday. Cora Drylie, Kyleigh Krisfalusi and Brynn Zangaro scored for Latrobe with Hayden Kraynick and Elise Long completing the Varsity squad.
The qualifiers will participate in the PIAA Championships Saturday, Nov. 5 on the Parkview Course at Hersheypark. The girls will run in the AAA race at 12:30 while Lawrence will compete in the Boys AA race at 2:00.
