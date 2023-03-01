20230301-GLswimming.jpg

The Greater Latrobe swim team is set to compete in the Class 3A WPIAL championships to happen at the the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool on March 2-3. Those competing are Noah Galembush, David Klunk, Patrick Cratty, Ben Bradley, Heinrich vander Westhuizen, Jace Pedicone, John Elder, Charlie Cratty, Charlie Thomson, Chris Heese, Andrew Cheung, front row, McKayla Golden, Maggie Elder, Kate Wolford, Lauren Bell, Bryn Vogelang, Destini Homan, Matilda Price, Hannah Carasia and Dannika Mucino.

