The Greater Latrobe girls and boys swim teams both won in its Class 3A, Section 1 meet against visiting Armstrong Thursday to celebrate senior night.
The Lady Wildcats swimmers defeated Armstrong 86 to 64, while the boys won 86 to 62.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 8:31 am
“It is always great to get the win on senior night,” Wildcats coach Grey Arrigonie said. “For the seniors, it is to celebrate them and get them in the events that they really like and let them enjoy it.”
The following are the first-place finisher for the Lady Wildcats:
Destini Homan, Maggie Elder, Dannika Mucino, Lauren Bell, 200 medley relay; Homan, 200 IM; Mucino, 100 butterfly; Hannah Carasia, 500 free; Mucino, Homan, Matilda Price and Bell, 200 free relay; Bryn Vogelsang, 100 breaststroke; Homan, Bell, Mucino and Vogelsang.
Hannah Polosky took first in diving.
“We got two more up on the WPIAL board tonight and that is what we are continuing to build,” Arrigonie said. “We pushed a couple of our relay times down. So, now through the end is all about trying to position and get those seeds going into the WPIAL meet.”
The following are the first-place finishers for the boys:
Charlie Thomson, Patrick Cratty, Charlie Cratty, Chris Heese, 200 medley relay; Patrick Cratty, 200 IM; Charles Cratty, 50 free, 100 butterfly; Ben Bradley, 500 free; Jace Pedicone, Charlie Thomson, Charlie Cratty and Patrick Cratty, 200 free relay; Patrick Cratty, Heese, Pedicone and David Klunk, 400 free.
Abigail Cook took first in diving.
The teams are looking at traveling to Penn-Trafford for a meet on Feb. 2 and then hosting Franklin Regional on Feb. 9 to round out their season.
“Those are two big schools and our schedule continues to increase,” Arrigonie said. “Hopefully we continue to round out and swim faster. As long as we continue to round out, any day you have a chance, I think.”
