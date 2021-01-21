Greater Latrobe jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a crucial WPIAL Class 3A sub-section 2B wrestling victory, 38-21, Wednesday at home against visiting Greensburg Salem.
The Wildcats (2-1, 4-3) won eight of 12 bouts, collecting two falls, two major decisions, a pair of regular decisions, and two forfeits along the way.
“I thought we wrestled well,” said Great Latrobe head coach Mark Mears. “We won a couple close ones early, and that shows the younger kids are getting better. Overall, I thought we performed solid. We won a couple of matches that I thought were toss-ups, so I’m happy.”
However, Mears didn’t hide his frustration when talking about how this season will end because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I am a little frustrated because of the way this is going to end,” Mears said. “Just when the young kids are finally getting some wrestling in, they’re going to have to stop, and then it’s going to go all individual wrestling.”
The match commenced at 152 pounds with Greater Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher setting the tone early with a hard fought 4-0 major decision against Colt Rubrecht.
Greater Latrobe strung three more victories together when Payton Henry (160), Sam Snyder (172) and Corey Boerio (189) each collected wins to put the ‘Cats ahead, 16-0.
Henry posted a 9-2 regular decision against Luke Willett at 172, while Snyder used two takedowns and an escape to blank Cooper Phillips, 5-0. Boerio (189) used a far-side cradle to pin Christian McChesney in 1:16 of the first period.
Greensburg Salem (1-2, 2-2) put its first set of points on the board after Caleb Chismar hit a lateral drop midway through the second period to pin Micah Piper in 2:55.
Greensburg Salem heavyweight William McChesney followed up with a second-period fall against Tyler Lynch in 2:30 to put the Golden Lions within reach, 16-12, before a brief intermission to disinfect the mat.
“I thought we wrestled well in some of our matches,” said Greensburg Salem head coach Randy Parsley. “We forfeited two weight classes against these guys, and you just can’t do that. I thought we had a chance at a couple weight classes, but (Greater Latrobe) pulled them out. There were some toss up matches we needed to win because we’re forfeiting so much, and we just didn’t win them. But, we’re going to keep battling like we always do.”
After the break, the Wildcats more than doubled their lead, racking up 22 team points to put the match out of reach, 38-12.
Lucas Braun and Tyler Bowers accepted forfeits at 113 and 120, respectively. There was no match at 106, as neither team was able to present a wrestler to the mat.
Lucio Angelicchio added to his 2-0 first-period lead by scoring a reversal and a two-point nearfall at the end of the second period to lead, 6-0. He then scored one last takedown at the 1:35-mark of the final frame to win by major decision, 8-0, against Kaidyn Gonder.
Nate Roth picked up the final victory for the Wildcats at 132 when he applied a cross-face cradle on Trent Lenhart, pinning him in 2:18.
The Golden Lions went on to win the final two bouts as Cody Kaufman (138) won a 4-1 decision against Gabe Golden, while teammate Trevor Swartz (145) pinned Izac Lewis in 2:46 to set the final.
With the victory, the Wildcats are now in a position to make the playoffs, but they first must defeat Hempfield Area on Tuesday in yet another section battle.
“We have to beat Hempfield (Area) to get into the team championships because that would force a three way tie, and that would be our ticket into the playoffs,” Mears said.
Greater Latrobe returns to the mat Saturday for a tournament at North Allegheny.
GREATER LATROBE 38,
GREENSBURG SALEM 21
152—Jack Pletcher (GL) m.d. Colt Rubrecht, 11-3.
160—Payton Henry (GL) d. Luke Willett, 9-2.
172—Sam Snyder (GL) d. Cooper Phillips, 5-0.
189—Corey Boerio (GL) p. Christian McChesney, 1:16.
215—Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Micah Piper, 2:55.
285—William McChesney (GS) p. Tyler Lynch, 2:30
106—No match
113—Lucas Braun (GL) won by forfeit.
120—Tyler Bowers (GL) won by forfeit.
126—Lucio Angelicchio (GL) m.d. Kaidyn Gonder, 8-0.
132—Nate Roth (GL) p. Trent Lenhart, 2:18.
138—Cody Kaufman (GS) d. Gabe Golden, 4-1
145—Trevor Swartz (GS) p. Izac Lewis, 2:46.
Referee: Tim Lloyd
