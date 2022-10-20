The blustery winds and threat of rain didn’t hamper the fire that the Greater Latrobe field hockey team played with in its exhibition game against visiting Norwin.
The Lady Wildcats controlled possession for most of the contest. Though the first half was scoreless, Greater Latrobe spent most of it in front of the Lady Knights’ net.
With an adjustment made at halftime, the Wildcats scored three times in the final two quarters to post a 3-0 win over Norwin.
“Didn’t finish as nicely as we could, but under the conditions, it wasn’t our best game, but cold weather, it just changes things a little bit,” Greater Latrobe coach Jeff Giordan said. “They played a very strong defense, their goalkeeper was good and made some saves. We just weren’t connecting tonight. I don’t know if it had to do with the cold. It is what it is. In the second half, we changed things around a little bit.”
The Wildcats’ first goal came at 8:29 in the third quarter. Josie Straigis took the inbound pass from a corner penalty. She teed up on the ball and launched a shot that smashed into the back of Norwin’s net.
Less than five minutes later, Greater Latrobe had a case of dja vu as Straigis lined up and hit another shot off an inbound pass from a corner penalty to score her second goal of the night and put the Wildcats up 2-0.
“Josie had those two corners,” Giordan said. “The ball was getting on goal now. They played a defense where they were bringing everybody down low and that clogs up the middle, and it makes it hard to score. We took advantage of the corners with the numbers that we have; it opens up the goal a little bit. We got those two direct hits in.”
The Wildcats added another goal at the 6:30 mark in the fourth quarter. Megan Brackney found Hope Cerny, who in turn, found the back of the Knights’ net to push the Greater Latrobe lead to 3-0.
“The last goal was good too, with the assist from Megan to Hope,” Giordan said. “Bing, bang, that is how we (want to do it). We talked about that at halftime. How do we get around all the crowding (in front of the goal)? We had to move the ball from one side to the other. They executed that and it worked. Credit to them as once we figured out how to execute the corners right, then good things happened.”
The Lady Wildcats have put together a four-game winning streak to wrap up their regular season. Giordan looks to keep that momentum going into the playoffs which start next week.
“We are ready,” he said “We are playing good ball. You want to start to peak right at the end of the season. We are going to try and get a scrimmage on Monday ... Having that game on Monday, it helps to keep that competitive (edge).”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
