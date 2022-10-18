It was senior night for the Greater Latrobe field hockey team Monday as it faced Upper St. Clair in the Lady Wildcats’ final Section 2A game of the season at Rossi Field.
“(We have) 16 field players and two managers (that are seniors),” Greater Latrobe coach Jeff Giordan said. “It is a lot of trying to figure out who is going to play where. The kids, because they have been around for so long, they were working to get players in. It is what being a team is all about.”
The team got all 16 of its senior players into the game against USC as the Wildcats blanked the Panthers 3-0.
“It was not the best of nights to play, temperature-wise ... We got goals on them early and that is the way we wanted it to roll tonight,” Giordan said.”
It was a windy and cold night at Rossi Field for the game. A game that did see the Wildcats control the possession for most of the first half of the game.
After a scoreless first quarter, senior Hope Cerny got Greater Latrobe on the scoreboard at 12:42 to make it 1-0 Wildcats.
With 6:33 left in the second quarter, Abby Hart furthered the Latrobe lead with a goal making it 2-0.
Squeaking in with just under two minutes left in the half, Cerny would add her second goal of the game to extend the Wildcat lead to 3-0.
“It is the last section game of the year for us,” Giordan said. “We are playing Norwin on Wednesday. The committee is going to meet on Monday to figure out who is playing where. The semifinals will be the following Thursday and the finals will be the following Saturday. It will be right around Halloween.”
The Wildcats are currently sitting in second place in their section thanks in part to stringing wins together last week. Greater Latrobe knocked off Oakland Catholic on Oct. 11 and the very next night beat Fox Chapel.
Penn-Trafford currently sits at the top of the section with a record of 13-4, 6-1. Greater Latrobe is second with a record of 6-4, 5-3, with Fox Chapel in third place.
“We won back-to-back games last week,” Giordan said. “It is the first time that we’ve ever done that and they were section games to boot. The win against Fox Chapel put us in second place. It is the best record we’ve had for this time of the year. For the last week of the season, we are in second place. We’ve never been there. There are a lot of good things happening this year. We are rolling and that is the best thing. We made some changes tactically, which are paying off, with the two wins last week and the win tonight.”
The Lady Wildcats close out their regular season at home against Norwin on Wednesday.
“We will have to find a way to stay focused,” Giordan said. “Norwin will be a good game. We haven’t played them this year.”
It was a true team win tonight, especially with the seniors.
