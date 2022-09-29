The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team had two doubles teams participating in the WPIAL Class AAA, Section I Doubles tournament at Franklin Regional.
The first doubles team of Avery Massaro and Taylor Shanefelter defeated Kiski Area’s Asya Welch and Sabrina Wilson 10-0.
Advancing to the quarterfinals, Massaro and Shanefelter faced the Gateway doubles team of Sophia Hernandez and Samantha Bartolome and defeated them by a score of 10-1.
The Wildcats’ second team of Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh faced off against Hempfield Area’s Olivia Eisaman and Angela Long in the first round. Eiasman and Long won by a score of 10-6.
The tournament continues today with Massaro and Shanefelter set to compete in the semifinals at Franklin Regional.
Greater Latrobe 237, Greensburg Salem 242
In an exhibition match with Greensburg Salem, the Greater Latrobe boys golf, which included a lineup of all seniors and junior PJ Germano, edged past the Golden Lions 237-242 on a cold, rainy, and windy day at Latrobe Country Club.
The Cats will end the season on Thursday as they travel to Pine Richland.
GL: Jake Pavlik 45, Tyler Mondock 50, PJ Germano 40, JD Robinson 47, Connor Keddy 56 and Alec Sukay 55.
GS: Sam Spigarelli 44, Owen Tutich 47, Mike Kingerski 49, James Hugus 54, Noah Outly 51 and Grant Smith 51.
The Greater Latrobe Junior High swim team recently competed against Greensburg. The following are the first-place finisher for GLJHS.
K. Lynn, B. Cratty, M. Maiers and C. Gardener
N. Smith, C. Schaefer, A. Akins and A. Stairs
K. Lynn, E. Cratty, M. Maiers and C. Gardener
A. Akins, A. Stairs, N. Smith and C. Schaefer
