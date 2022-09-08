The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams traveled to Altoona for a double-dual meet with the host Mountain Lions and the Gateway Gators.
The Wildcat teams split both meets with the girls defeating Gateway 15-46 and falling to Altoona 28-27.
The boys also dropped the meet to Altoona with a score of 44-19 but topped Gateway 26-29. Both teams begin the season with a 1-1 overall record.
Emerson Skatell was the overall winner in the girls race, completing the 5K course in 21:10. Carley Berk, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Cora Drylie and Brynn Zangaro scored for the Lady Cats with Elise Long and Liz Wilson also running in the Varsity race.
August Lawrence finished third to pace the Cats in the boys race running 18:26. He was followed by Liam Wilson, Koen Fulton, Steve Janke and Jack Gaffney. Vinny Zaccagnini and Octavian Musgrove rounded out the Varsity squad.
The teams will compete in the Red, White & Blue Classic on Saturday at White Oak Park.
The Greater Latrobe Wildcats JV team hosted their first home meet of the season against Greensburg Salem and McKeesport.
On the girls side, the Lady Wildcats swept Greensburg Salem with a score of 15-50, and also swept McKeesport with a score of 15-50.
Leading the way for the top-seven finishers for the Lady Cats were Angelika Dent in first, Anna Kozuch in second, Kennedy Sieman in fourth, Miriam Fridg in fifth, Peyton Schmucker in sixth, Kaitlyn Gaffney in seventh, and Ella Noel in eighth.
There were a total of 24 runners in the race.
On the boys end, the Cats swept Greensburg Salem with a score of 15-50, and also swept McKeesport with a score of 15-50. Leading the way for the boys was Charlie Heese in first, Mick Mlay in four, Colin Ecker in seventh, Boden Zalewski in eighth, Korbyn Baum in ninth, and Mateo Dorazio in 12th. There were a total of 24 individuals in the race.
The Wildcats return back to action on Sept. 14 when they head to Plum high school to face Plum, Gateway and Greensburg Salem at 4 p.m.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
