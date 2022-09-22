The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams traveled to White Township Park in Indiana on Tuesday to match up with Indiana Area and Greensburg Salem. The girls team split the matchups, defeating the girls from Greensburg Salem 24 — 31 but falling to Indiana Area 35-21.

The boys dropped both matchups, losing a close race to Greensburg 28-27 while the score against Indiana was Latrobe 35, Indiana 24. The girls record is 2-2 in section play and 3-3 overall while the boys fall to 1-3 and 2-4 overall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.