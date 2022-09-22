The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams traveled to White Township Park in Indiana on Tuesday to match up with Indiana Area and Greensburg Salem. The girls team split the matchups, defeating the girls from Greensburg Salem 24 — 31 but falling to Indiana Area 35-21.
The boys dropped both matchups, losing a close race to Greensburg 28-27 while the score against Indiana was Latrobe 35, Indiana 24. The girls record is 2-2 in section play and 3-3 overall while the boys fall to 1-3 and 2-4 overall.
The Wildcat boys were led by August Lawrence who finished second, crossing the line in 18:04. Koen Fulton, Liam Wilson, Henry Krom and Vinny Zaccagnini completed the scoring for the Wildcats while Jack Gaffney and Joey DiVittis rounded out the top seven.
Emerson Skatell won the girls race with a time of 21:03. Following was Carley Berk, with Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Brynn Zangaro, Hayden Kraynick, Elise Long and Daysha Thomas finishing out the varsity squad.
The Cats travel to Carlisle for the Carlisle Invitational on Saturday.
Hempfield Area 202, Greater Latrobe 212
The Greater Latrobe boys golf team lost a Class 3A, Section 1 match to Hempfield Area on Tuesday by the score of 202-212. PJ Germano and Jake Pavlik led the Wildcats with scores of 41 each. Jack Sacriponte had a 42 for Greater Latrobe, while teammates JD Robinson, JM Krajc and Jack Ridilla all shot a 44 each.
The Wildcats fall to 6-4-1 overall and 5-4 in the section.
Ligonier Valley battled Berlin Brothersvalley to a 3-3 tie in a nonconference soccer match Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe 7, Gateway 0
The Lady Wildcats blanked Class 3A, Section 3 Gateway 7-0 Wednesday.
Annalyse Bauer and Regan Reilly each had a hat trick (three goals) for Greater Latrobe, while Robin Reilly added the other goal for the Wildcats.
Maddie Petruzzi led Greater Latrobe with two assists. Robin Reilly, Ella Bulava, Lauren Bell, and Makenna Malone all had an assist each.
Goalie Sofia DeCerb is credited with the shutout.
The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams defeated the East Allegheny Wildcats 3-2 Wednesday for Class 2A, Section 3 win.
Senior Mikayla Moore had two goals, and senior Maddy Manges had a goal. Junior Delaney Baird and senior Emmy Horner were strong for the Rams’ defense.
The Rams are now 2-5 and the Wildcats are 0-6. The Rams host North Star at Weller Field today at 6 p.m.
The girls junior high soccer team battled Gateway to a win Monday. The first half started with a goal by Emerson Shine. Gateway would even the score in the second half. Latrobe would rally behind a corner kick by Olivia Ross, a shot on goal by Shine that was tipped in by Alexa Yurko putting Latrobe up 2-1 to pull off the win. The junior Lady Cats were anchored in defense by backup goalie Skylar Brennan, with defenders Yurko, Eliana Petruzzi, Ciara Eachus, and Hadley Hogg.
Greater Latrobe Junior High girls soccer team lost a tough match to Kiski 2-0 Tuesday at Rotary Field. Marissa Munchinski, Ciara Eachus, Eliana Petruzzi and Alexa Yurko did well defending for the Cats, but despite multiple shots in goal, the Lady Cats could not get one in the net against Kiski Area. The junior high girls will be back in action today at Penn Hills for their third game this week.
The Greater Latrobe Junior High swim team recently traveled to Connellsville Area for a match. First-place for GLJH finishers are as follows:
A. Riggs, B. Cratty, M. Maiers and Kenley Lynn
N Smith, Carl Schafer, A. Adkins and A. Stairs
A. Riggs, E. Cratty, M. Maiers and K. Lynn
N. Smith, C. Shaefer, A. Akins and A. Stairs.
In the first round of the WPIAL singles tournament Greater Latrobe’s Avery Massaro and Taylor Shanefelter both suffered losses.
Lily Sierka, Bethel Park, defeated Massaro 10-4 and Emily Wincko, North Allegheny, defeated Shanefelter 10-1.
