White’s Plumbing scored in every inning but one for a 10-7 win against Nut House during a Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League game played Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The teams were tied, 1-1, through one inning before White’s (6-2) opened a 6-1 lead after the third. Nut House (1-7) closed the gap to 7-3 after five-and-a-third, but White’s closed it out with three runs.
Scott Sarver led the White’s attack with four hits, including a triple, a double and two runs. Kory Krinock singled twice and scored three runs, while Steve Shrum added two hits, including a double. Bob Thompson singled and scored two runs and Wade Martz bashed a home run. Rich Zemba and Nick Ciocco both singled and scored for White’s, which produced 10 runs on 14 hits.
Rich Ramsay singled twice and scored a run, while Mark Boerio also contributed two hits to lead Nut House offensively. Joe Novak added a hit and two runs, while Chris Arquillo doubled and scored for Nut House, which put up seven runs on eight hits. Bob Thompson was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and zero walks. John Janick fanned four and walked one in defeat.
Nut House 100 101 4 — 7 8 2White’s 123 103 x — 10 14 6 Doubles: Arquillo (NH); Shrum, Sarver (W) Triples: Sarver (W) Home Run: Martz (W) Strikeouts by: Thompson-6, Zemba-3, Sarver-2 (W); Janick-4, Arquillo-2, Ramsay-1 (NH) Base on balls by: Thompson-0, Zemba-2, Sarver-2 (W); Janick-1, Arquillo-2, Ramsay-0 (NH) Winning pitcher: Bob Thompson Losing pitcher: John Janick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.