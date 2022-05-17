“We’ve been Jekyll and Hyde all year. I’m hoping Jekyll shows up and we leave Hyde at home,” Derry Area head baseball coach John Flickinger said.
It is a fitting description of the Trojans baseball team’s regular-season in Class 3A, Section 3. It was a season of ups and downs for Derry Area, especially in section games where except for sweeping Valley early in the season, the Trojans split their two-game series with every other section opponent. Which is nearly the opposite of what the team did last year when it lost to Valley twice early in the season and then swept the rest of the section going on to claim the section championship.
The Trojans will travel today to Highlands High School for a 4:30 start time with New Brighton to start the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.
Flickinger thinks his team is ready for the Lions.
“Yes, I think we are,” he said. “I think we are. I think we have enough experience from last year that should carry over to not be bright-eyed about being in the playoffs.”
Last year, Derry Area beat New Brighton in the first round of the playoffs, 10-0, before getting bounced out by McGuffy, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.
“(New Brighton) has a veteran team,” Flickinger said. “They did not lose many from a year ago. Their top pitcher, his name is Bobby Budacki, he throws the ball very well. He throws a lot of strikes so we have to be ready to hit. We are going to have to hit, but more importantly, the one thing that we haven’t done down the stretch is make the routine plays enough.”
The Trojans will be looking to start their top pitcher against the Lions, senior Ryan Hood.
“And when you are behind a kid like Hood, who is capable of shutting a team down, you have to make the routine plays behind him, because, if not, that means more pitches. And more pitches mean more chances for the other team to get hits and hit the ball. That is going to be the big thing.”
Flickinger does not doubt that starting Hood is the way to go in the team’s first game as a second playoff game is not guaranteed.
“You got to win today before you play tomorrow,” he said. “You got to win game one before you get to game two, then you worry about game two. We are not in the situation to mess around like that. We have to go with the best we got.”
If the Trojans can play well in three facets of the game today, Flickinger likes their chances of moving on to the next round.
“Timely hitting, strikes, a lot of throwing strikes, and playing, not great, but good defense,” he said. “If we can play well in three phases of the game we are really tough to beat. I know what we are capable of when we play well. We are a solid baseball team.”
