Have you ever wondered what happens to the old NASCAR Cup cars, or even old Busch, Xfinity Series, and ARCA stock cars?
They are repurposed for competition in the Super Cup Stock Car Series.
The SCSCS tagline is: Racin’ the Way It Used to Be.
“Our cars are real stocks that have come from the major series,” said Joe Schmaling, series director. “People contact us that want to race affordably.”
Lauren Butler, a former competitor at Jennerstown, will make a return after six weeks of getting the car completed for Saturday.
“It’s my home track,” Butler said. “I’ve missed the fans, and I am glad they have reached out to me asking if we will be racing on Saturday.”
Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway, these cars will make their first appearance of the season with the hope of rekindling memories of how stock cars were — not the way big-time stock car racing is today.
The Super Cup Stock Car Series will join the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
The largest crowd of the season thus far saw 15-year-old Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City, OK, stop in and tame the 410 Sprint car field Friday night at DHS. The feature went 25 laps non-stop in just over 6 minutes. Addison’s Ryan Frazee made his first appearance of the year one to remember as he won his first-ever DHS checker in the RUSH Late Models. Brad Benton of Duncansville picked up his second win in the RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks. Ebensburg driver Ashton Daughenbaugh scored his third of the season in the 4 Cylinders, with Timothy Baker winning the Modified 4 Cylinders.
After a five-year absence, the fire-breathing 410 Sprints returned to DHS, and they did not disappoint. OK’s Ryan Timms included a stop at DHS after speaking with several of the local 410 drivers. The 15-year-old driver outran AJ Flick into turn one and never looked back on his way to a convincing win. Flick and Sye Lynch were able to close in briefly before Timms pulled away. The battle was for the second, with Flick leading the way. The pair exchanged slide jobs on lap sixteen. Flick held him off until the final lap when Lynch was able to steal the runner-up spot. Lynch, Flick, Derek Hauck, and Jack Sodeman Jr. rounded out the top 5.
Hopefully, DHS will find a spot on the remaining schedule to have the 410s return again in 2022.
Dog Hollow Speedway will return this Friday, July 15, with a four-division show headed by the Super Late Models. The Super Late Models will be warming up for the $3,500 to win ULMS Super Late Model Series on Friday, July 22.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Dawson’s Braeden Dillinger continued his hot streak in the Crate Late Models by winning the Charlie Field Sr. Memorial. Brian Swartzlander held off Rex King Jr. to win the Big Block Modified Special. Latrobe’s Brett Hutira became the first repeat winner in the Pro Stocks, while his brother, Anthony Monteparte, won for the fourth time in the Pure Stocks. Paul Koffler III won for the first time this season in the Stone & Co. Modified 4 Cylinders. Tom Warburton picked his first-ever win in the Vintage Modifieds.
Brett Hutira survived an early battle with Marty Spade and Brett McDonald to become the first repeat winner in the 15-lap Pro Stocks. Hutira held on through two cautions and then ran away from the pack to pick up his second win. Marty Spade was second over Brett McDonald, Anthony Monteparte, and Jacob Weyer.
Jeff Ferguson used his outside front row starting spot to grab the lead in the 24-lap Charlie Field Memorial for the Crate Late Model feature. Ferguson pulled away at the start before Braeden Dillinger reeled him in. The two ran nose to tail before Ferguson left him an opening on lap eleven, and Dillinger pounced. Once in front, Dillinger was on rails. A caution on lap 15 closed the field, but it was to no avail. The win gave Dillinger $3750 in earnings for the last two weeks. Clate Copeman finished second, followed by Michael Duritsky, Noah Brunell, and Jake Gunn.
The 20-lap Big Block Modified Special hit the track next. Heat winner Brian Swartzlander wasted no time grabbing the lead as the green flag flew. Swartzlander led Steve Feder. Rex King Jr. took a few laps to get past Feder, but once he did, he set off to catch a high-flying Swartzlander. Lap after lap, King would slowly reel in the leader. He finally caught him but tried many times to get around Swartzlander. His attempts were unsuccessful, and Swartzlander took home the $2,000 paycheck. King picked up second, followed by Steve Feder, Colton Walter, and Rick Regalski.
It’s a $10 admission to the grandstands on Lillian’s Angels Night for Down Syndrome Awareness for four divisions in action.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
Rick Meehleib hadn’t been in the winner’s circle at Jennerstown since the mid-90s, but the Stoystown driver celebrated with the checkered flag in hand on Saturday night. Meehleib racked up a bunch of second-place finishes in 2021 but was never able to cross the stripe in first. That changed Saturday with a hard-earned win in the Street Stocks.
With Meehleib holding onto the lead with four laps to go, defending champion Casey Fleegle, who has five wins of this own this season, was charging through the field. Dale Kimberly, trying to hold onto second, got into the back of Fleegle, crashing the two cars.
On the restart, Meehleib had to hold off points leader Greg Burbidge. Burbidge started to the outside and held on as they battled door-to-door. Burbidge got loose and slid up the track and touched Meehleib, but the loss of momentum hurt Burbidge more than Meehleib, who drove off for the win.
Meehleib joins Burbidge and Fleegle as the only drivers to win in a street stock so far this season.
Barry Awtey continued his dominant season with yet another win in the Late Models. Awtey, already the track’s winningest driver, has now won half of the late model features this season with five trips to Victory Lane.
An exciting finish is the Chargers had fans on their feet. Nick Niemiec had led most of the feature, but Scott Mitchell closed the gap late in the race to win his second feature of the season.
Other winners were Skylar Berkey in the four cylinders, Doug Glessner was the winner in the Modifieds, and Jeff Giles won his second Pro Stock feature of the year.
