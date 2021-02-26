There’s a method to Brad Wetzel’s madness.
Even though he knew what could conceivably happen, since it did before — in a preseason scrimmage at the end of November — the Greater Latrobe head coach felt going up against North Allegheny, one of the best teams in Class 6A, was well worth it.
“That meeting didn’t go so well,” Wetzel said of the scrimmage nearly three months ago. “I thought this would be a good mentality test also.”
Well, this one didn’t turn out much better. But, as far as Wetzel is concerned, the pluses of playing a team like North Allegheny — especially going into the playoffs — far outweigh the minuses for the Wildcats.
Yes, Greater Latrobe lost Thursday night’s non-section basketball game at North Allegheny by mercy rule, 75-43, to end the regular season.
But if it seemed like everything else — from the game being on the road to the distance the Wildcats had to travel — was planned ahead of time, there’s a reason.
It was.
Sort of.
“We felt that a game on the road vs. a top team in 6A with a different start time could be sort of a dress rehearsal for next week’s playoffs,” Wetzel expounded.
That’s right. Wetzel wanted to mimic — as much as possible — what will transpire next Wednesday when Greater Latrobe opens the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
All except the outcome, that is.
“Regardless,” Wetzel interjected, “we’ll get back in the gym and work on areas that are concerns.”
With Greater Latrobe (7-6) seeded No. 10 for the playoffs and with what was a fractured regular season — because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — having already ended, Wetzel wanted to get a few more games in the nearly two weeks between then and the start of the playoffs.
So, at the last minute — like 5 p.m. the day before — he put North Allegheny on the schedule. And he has no regrets doing so despite the lopsided loss.
“We knew what we were going to face. But,” Wetzel added, “we didn’t pass the mentality test.”
North Allegheny (14-6), the No. 7 seed for the WPIAL 6A playoffs, picked up Thursday night’s game right where it left off from that scrimmage way back when. The Tigers put up 33 points in the first quarter and 52 in the first half before the mercy rule — a running clock with one team leading by 30 points or more in the second half — went into effect.
The Wildcats held a 4-2 edge following a steal and layup by sophomore forward Landon Butler, who had 11 points as one of two Greater Latrobe players in double figures in scoring with senior guard Frank Newill being the other with 13 points. But North Allegheny went on a 13-2 run, capped off by a three-pointer from junior guard Matt McDonough — he finished with a game high of 19 — to take a double-digit lead, 16-6.
From there, the Tigers closed out the quarter with 17 of the final 22 points, including 11 by senior forward Greg Habib for part of his 17, and it was 33-11.
North Allegheny’s biggest lead of the first half was 28, at 41-13, when McDonough scored on a fast-break and turned it into a three-point play not too long into the second quarter. The closest the Wildcats came was 21 points — 41-20 — on successive Newill field goals, one by senior point guard Ryan Sickenberger and a free throw from senior guard Drew Clair only to have the Tigers end the half with 11 of the next 16 points to make it 52-25.
Greater Latrobe got the first basket of the second half when Newill converted a feed from Butler, but North Allegheny netted six straight points — four by Habib — to send the game into the mercy rule early in the third quarter at 58-27. And the Tigers had it up to as many as 35 points, 68-33, on a trey from senior forward Ethan Lake.
The last five points of the period belonged to the Wildcats on a Clair bucket and a triple by Sickenberger from the top of the key at the buzzer. That allowed both teams to reach double digits in the third frame, 16-13, even with the clock winding down, and North Allegheny took a 68-38 advantage into the fourth.
However, there were only 12 total points scored in the final quarter with several subs in the game on each side and that running clock.
“They’re just an outstanding team,” Wetzel said of the Tigers. “I think it’s great prep for us.
“That’s been the goal...to help prepare to play against an outstanding Thomas Jefferson team. This is what it’s all about.”
That Class 5A second-round playoff game is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), the No. 7 seed. The Wildcats and Jaguars received first-round byes in the crowded 22-team field — the WPIAL decided to hold an open tournament this season with the inequities in the number of games played because of the virus — with the winner getting either No. 2 New Castle, No. 15 Plum or No. 18 West Allegheny in the quarterfinals on March 6 at a site to be determined.
GREATER LATROBE (43)
R. Sickenberger 2-0-5; Newill 6-0-13; Clair 2-2-6; C. Sickenberger 3-0-6; Butler 5-1-11; Rauco 1-0-2; Shoemaker 0-0-0; B. Hamaty 0-0-0; Davis 0-0-0. Totals, 19-3(8)—43
NO. ALLEGHENY (75)
McDonough 8-1-19; Jones 4-0-10; Christy 0-0-0; Kh. Dinkins 6-1-13; Habib 7-3-17; Lake 3-0-7; Hutcherson 2-0-4; Phillips 0-0-0; Dopirak 0-0-0; Black 0-0-0; Sundgren 0-0-0; Sciote 1-0-3; Ko. Dinkins 1-0-2. Totals, 32-5(7)—75
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 11 14 13 5 — 43 N. Allegheny 33 19 16 7 — 75
Three-point field goals: R. Sickenberger, Newill; McDonough-2, Jones-2, Lake, Sciote
