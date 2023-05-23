In spite of inclement weather during Saturday morning, May 20, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League (WCOTL) held to its original schedule and started all four games.

The teams playing at two of the fields were able to battle through intermittent showers and complete their games. At the other two locations, the games had to be called during the third and fifth innings, respectively, due to increasingly unplayable conditions on the fields. These games will be continued and completed the next time these teams play on the regular schedule (July 8). A discussion of the two completed games follows.

