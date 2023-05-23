In spite of inclement weather during Saturday morning, May 20, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League (WCOTL) held to its original schedule and started all four games.
The teams playing at two of the fields were able to battle through intermittent showers and complete their games. At the other two locations, the games had to be called during the third and fifth innings, respectively, due to increasingly unplayable conditions on the fields. These games will be continued and completed the next time these teams play on the regular schedule (July 8). A discussion of the two completed games follows.
Sean Rock Exterminating overpowers Latrobe Legion
In a rain-shortened game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Sean Rock Exterminating broke open a close game and then held on to defeat Latrobe Legion 13-10.
The home team Sean Rock started the scoring with two runs in each of the first two innings to take an early 4-0 lead. In the first inning, Tim Cunningham and Jeff Rhodes scored on RBI singles by John Janick and Mike Proch, respectively, while Joe Rosa and Joe Mauro each scored on RBI hits by Chuck Barchfield and Ernie Downs during the second frame. The Legion got on the board during the next two innings. The visitors tallied three runs in the third inning as Steve Bartek, Dave Cassler, and Rob Bottegal each scored on RBI hits by Bottegal, Lou Downey and Frank Nitteright. The Legion then tied the score in the fourth frame as Greg Falat scored on a single by Ed Bilik.
With the score tied at 4-4, Sean Rock then exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a commanding 13-4 lead. The home team worked through its entire lineup as Bob Ankney, Ron Hixon, Mauro, Downs, and Proch supplied key hits during this rally.
The Legion again rallied during the top of the following fifth inning to score six runs and close the deficit to three runs. The visitors took advantage of some free passes combined with a hit by Dave Campbell to tally these runs, but Sean Rock closer Janick was able to procure the final out and earn his team the win.
This game was called after 4.1 innings due to continuing rainfall and increasingly unplayable conditions and, according to standing league rules, was considered a complete contest at this point.
Sean Rock offensive output was led by Rhodes, Janick, Proch, Mauro and Downs. Each collected two hits during this contest. Fred Nitteright similarly led the Legion in batting with two hits. Bartek struck the only extra-base hit in this game, a double to right field during the third inning.
It should be mentioned that the pitchers for both teams had to struggle with increasingly difficult footing conditions on the mound but all persevered in order to complete this contest. This was especially the case during the last inning. Ankney and Janick handled the pitching for Sean Rock. Closer Janick earned the win and evened his season’s record at 1-1. Paul Naughton and Bartek pitched for the Legion with starter Naughton getting the loss. Sean Rock moved its record to 2-1, while Latrobe Legion fell to 0-2.
Merlin Funeral Home rallies to defeat Dino’s Sports Lounge
In a game played at the Derry Area High School field, Merlin Funeral Home overcame an early deficit to earn a victory of Dino’s Sports Lounge by a score of 10-7.
Dino’s took an early 4-0 lead in the top as the second inning as Gary Zuchelli led off with a double to deep right field. Scott McIlnay and John Boyle then provided key hits around a Merlin fielding miscue to drive in these runs. The visitors added a single tally in the top of the next frame as John Greenlee led off with a single, moved to third on a single by Bill Onuscheck and scored on an infield putout. Merin than got on the board and took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. The home team combined some free passes from Dino’s with hits by Jeff Mitchell, Ron Wahl and Ray Desimone to tally these runs.
The lead in this contest then changed twice. First, Dino’s staged its own rally during the top of the fifth inning by scoring two runs to take a 7-6 lead. These tallies were scored by Boyle and Greenlee on RBI singles by Onuscheck and John College.
But Merlin again rallied during the bottom half of this same frame to score four runs and take a final 10-7 lead. These runs were scored by Dave Fairman, Nick Ciocco, Wahl and Dave Basile. Wahl, Basile and Mike Brozewicz posted the key hits to drive in these runs. This game was called after five innings due to circumstances as noted above and was similarly considered a complete contest.
Merlin’s offensive effort was led by Wahl, Brozewicz and Basile. Wahl and Brozewicz collected two hits, while Wahl and Basile each scored two runs. Basile led his team with two RBIs. Dino’s was led by Onuscheck, Boyle and Greenlee. Onuscheck had three hits in three at-bats while Boyle tallied two hits, scored a run and stole two bases. Greenlee had one single and scored twice.
As with the game reported above, the pitchers for both teams had to struggle with increasingly difficult footing conditions on the mound. Fairman and John DeMonte pitched for Merlin. DeMonte earned his first win of the young season. Mark Loutsenheizer, McIlnay and Boyle handled the pitching duties for Dino’s. Starter Loutsenheizer was especially effective during the first three innings, holding Merlin to one hit. Closer Boyle was credited with the loss. With the result of this game, Merlin advanced its record to 2-1. Dino’s fell to 1-2.
