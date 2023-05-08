The WCOTL opened its 2023 season with four contests this past Saturday, May 6. In a game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Bowman Surveying scored early and often to win over McCabe Funeral Home 9-2. After a scoreless first inning, Bowman used doubles by Lou Pianetti, Bob Robb, Leroy Putt, and Scott Bowman to score three runs and take an early 3-0 lead during the second inning. The visitors then added another tally in the third inning before McCabe got on the board with two runs during the bottom of this same frame. These runs were highlighted by a double off the bat of McCabe’s Doug Smartnick.
Bowman then continued the scoring by adding single runs during the fifth and sixth innings plus two runs in the seventh to reach the outcome to the final score of 9-2. Bowman’s offensive effort consisted of 15 hits to go with its nine runs. In addition to the doubles mentioned above, four players — Pianetti, Robb, Bowman, and Dave Bengel each collected two hits. McCabe’s lineup was held to only five hits with no one player garnering more than one safety. Bowman’s defensive effort was also a factor in this win, permitting only one miscue.
Putt, Bengel, and Bowman handled the pitching duties for Bowman Surveying and, as noted above, limited the home team McCabe to only five hits plus only one walk. Starter Leroy Putt was credited with the win. Bruce Sedlock, Jeff Hickman, Bob Dittman, and Tim Donaldson pitched for McCabe with starter Sedlock given the loss. This being the opening game of the season, Bowman’s record is now 1-0, while McCabe fell to 0-1.
Senuta Pro-Chiro edges Sean
With two out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Joe Faddish struck a single through the right side of the infield to score Steve Jupena from second base giving Senuta Pro-Chiro the eventual game-winning run. Jupena had walked earlier and stole second base to put him in scoring position. This tightly played and low-scoring affair was played at Derry Area High School. This contest featured dominating pitching and, for the most part, excellent defense. It was the inaugural game for a new team and sponsor in our league, Sean Rock Exterminating.
The home team Senuta took an early 1-0 lead in the fourth inning after Larry Dice walked with two out and then scored all the way from first base on a Rock miscue off the bat of Skip Polvinale. Sean Rock tied the game in the top of the sixth frame as Ernie Downs led off with a single, moved to second on an infield putout, stole third, and scored on a single to left by Jeff Rhodes. This set up the game-winning heroics by Sentua during the latter half of this frame.
Rock used Mike Proch, Bob Ankney, and John Janick as pitchers during this game. They collectively held Senuta to two hits (Bob Anderson garnered the only other hit for Senuta). Hard luck Janick was saddled with the loss. Rock’s five hits were tallied by Downs (2), Rhodes (2), and Ankney (1). Senuta employed Alex Parrish and Trace Bocan as their pitchers. Closer Bocan, who struck out five batters in four innings, was credited with the win. Senuta’s record is now 1-0. Rock’s slate is 0-1.
Merlin Funeral Home defeats Latrobe Legion 7-3
In a game played at Marguerite Field, Merlin Funeral Home took an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning to start the scoring. This rally was highlighted by a two-run scoring double by Randy Campbell. The Latrobe Legion then got into the scoring column with two runs in the top of the fourth frame, but Merlin responded with one run in the bottom of this same inning to raise the score to 5-2. The Legion again rallied for one run in the fifth inning, but Merlin took advantage of several Legion fielding mishaps to score twice and bring the score to the final of Merlin 7, Legion 3.
Merlin’s offensive effort was led by Campbell, Ray Desimone, and Nick Ciocco. Each of these players collected two hits. In addition to Randy Campbell’s aforementioned double, Desimone had crucial RBI singles in both the second and fourth innings. Campbell also led Merlin in scoring with two runs. Merlin’s defense also recorded two double plays during this contest. The Legion’s runs were scored by Dave Cassler, Joe Lininger, and Ed Bilik. Cassler stroked a double to deep center field, while Dave Campbell drove in one of his team’s runs with a single to left field during the fourth inning.
Randy Campbell, John Demonte, and Steve Stanko handled the pitching duties for the home team Merlin. Campbell was credited with the win while Stanko pitched two scoreless innings during the sixth and seven frames to earn a save. Lou Downey and Steve Bartek pitched for the Latrobe Legion. Starter Downey was saddled with the loss. This being the opener for both teams, Merlin’s record is now 1-0, while Legion’s record fell to 0-1.
Dino’s overwhelms Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home
In a game played at Greater Latrobe High School, Dino’s, a new team to the league, scored at least once in all seven innings to post a decisive 21-3 win over an under-manned Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home squad. After scoring a total of three runs in the first and second innings, the victors tallied five runs in each of the third and fourth innings to take a 13-2 lead and put this contest out of reach for the home Hartman team. As a testament to this outcome, Dino’s amassed a total of 18 hits and every player in their lineup scored at least one run.
As may be expected, Dino’s had many players contribute to this offensive output. Infielders John Boyle and Tony Castellano each tallied a triple, while similarly, teammates Gary Zuchelli, Jerry Kengersky, and Bob Elsavage each posted a double. Additionally, Zuchelli, Kengersky, Elsavage, Bill Onuscheck, Mark Loutsenheizer, and John College all collected two hits during this contest. For the home team Hartman-Graziano, Dan Shirley and Randy Wilburn each recorded a double among their team’s six hits.
Loutsenheizer, Boyle, and Scott McIlnay pitched for Dino’s. Starter Loutsenheizer earned the win. He was particularly effective, allowing only one hit over four innings. For Hartman-Graziano, started Don Shoup was saddled with the loss. He was backed up by teammates Paul Besterci, Charlie Bashioum, and Jeff Kurcaba. This being the season opener, Dino’s record is now 1-0. Hartman’s slate fell to 0-1.
