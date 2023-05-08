The WCOTL opened its 2023 season with four contests this past Saturday, May 6. In a game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Bowman Surveying scored early and often to win over McCabe Funeral Home 9-2. After a scoreless first inning, Bowman used doubles by Lou Pianetti, Bob Robb, Leroy Putt, and Scott Bowman to score three runs and take an early 3-0 lead during the second inning. The visitors then added another tally in the third inning before McCabe got on the board with two runs during the bottom of this same frame. These runs were highlighted by a double off the bat of McCabe’s Doug Smartnick.

Bowman then continued the scoring by adding single runs during the fifth and sixth innings plus two runs in the seventh to reach the outcome to the final score of 9-2. Bowman’s offensive effort consisted of 15 hits to go with its nine runs. In addition to the doubles mentioned above, four players — Pianetti, Robb, Bowman, and Dave Bengel each collected two hits. McCabe’s lineup was held to only five hits with no one player garnering more than one safety. Bowman’s defensive effort was also a factor in this win, permitting only one miscue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.