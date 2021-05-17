The Westmoreland County Old-Timers League kicked off its 2021 season on Saturday with four games.
McCabe Funeral Home, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Senuta Pro Chiropractic and Bowman Land Surveying Co. all picked up wins on Opening Day.
McCabe pulled away late to down Latrobe Legion, while Hartman-Graziano edged Blue Sky Sign Design Co. by one run. Senuta also narrowly defeated Wellington Resource Group, while Bowman held off Merlin Funeral Home.
The Westmoreland County Old-Timer’s League was formerly called the 55-older Latrobe-Derry Old-Timer’s League. There are eight teams in the league and games are played on Saturday morning.
McCabe 11,
Latrobe Legion 5
McCabe Funeral Home scored six runs in the fifth inning en route to a six-run win against Latrobe Legion.
McCabe (1-0) led 3-0 through three innings until Latrobe Legion (0-1) pulled one back in the fourth. But McCabe scored eight of the game’s final 12 runs to seal the victory.
Jeff Simpson went 3-for-3 to lead McCabe at the plate. Tim Donaldson and Doug Smartnick each singled twice and scored three runs apiece. Russ Ziolko singled and crossed once, while John College and Dave Donaldson recorded one hit each for McCabe, which rattled off 11 runs on 10 hits.
Bruce Frerotte singled and plated two runs to pace Latrobe Legion offensively. Dave Fairman singled and crossed once, while Don Cooke, Dave Cassler, Bob Dittman and Chuck Dunningan also singled.
Winning pitcher Tim Donaldson struck out four batters and walked three to earn the mound win. Dave Fairman took the loss, striking out four.
Hartman-Graz. 7,
Blue Sky 6
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home held off a seventh-inning rally by Blue Sky Sign Design Co. during a one-run win.
Hartman-Graziano (1-0) led 4-3 through four innings and added three runs in the fifth for a four-run lead. Blue Sky (0-1) scored three runs on three hits and an error in the seventh, but its comeback bid fell short by one run.
Dave Campbell singled in both of his at bats and scored a run to guide Hartman-Graziano at the plate. John Catanzarite, Ralph Polvinale, Guy Davis, Steve Bartek, Mike Gigliotti and Lou Downey each singled and crossed once. Jack Dunaway, Manny Navarro and Randy Wilburn also singled for Hartman-Graziano, which scored seven runs on 11 hits.
Bob Anderson (one run) and Mike Proch each singled to pace Blue Sky offensively. Jeff Hickman, Butch Ray and Scott Stiffler each singled and combined to plate four runs. Bill McCurdy also singled for Blue Sky.
Bartek earned the mound win with a strikeout and two walks. Hickman took the loss, fanning two and walking four.
Senuta Pro 3,
Wellington 2
Nick Ciocco stroked a walk-off single to lift Senuta Pro Chiropractic past Wellington Resource Group by one run.
Senuta’s Ted Geletka and Jerry Fagert produced key hits to push the game’s opening two runs across in the fifth. But Wellington (0-1) pulled a run back in the sixth and leveled the score in the seventh when Scott McIlnay hit a sacrifice fly to score Joe Mauro. However, in the bottom half of the seventh, Dan Shirley came around for the winning run off Ciocco’s base hit.
Shirley was Senuta’s star hitter with three singles and two runs scored. Wayne Johnson, Bill Ankney, Ciocco, Geletka, Fagert and Jeff Green each singled for Senta, which plated three runs on nine hits.
John Janick led Wellington at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run. Steve Krisnosky and Mark Sherrod accounted for two of Wellington’s four hits.
Greene earned the mound win, with two strikeouts and two walks. Janick suffered the loss, striking out two.
Bowman 7,
Merlin 5
In a game that featured several lead changes and ties, Bowman Land Surveying Co. edged Merlin Funeral Home by two runs.
After two scoreless innings, Merlin (0-1) took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Charlie Bashioum. Bowman (1-0) bounced back in the top of the fourth with four runs on some aggressive base running and key hits by John Boyle, Rob Barbieri and Dave McCracken.
Merlin tied the score, 4-4, in the bottom of the fifth inning with RBI hits by Dave Basile, Bruce Mancini and Jeff Rhodes, but Bowman retook the lead in the following inning on a two-run single by McCracken.
The victors then tacked on another run in the top of the seventh inning to lead 7-4, however, Merlin staged a rally in its half of the seventh inning, tallying a run on an RBI single by Paul Besterci. Merlin had runners on second and third base with two outs, but Scott Bowman, closer for Bowman, was able to procure a strikeout for the final out and end the contest.
Boyle, Pianetti and McCracken tallied two hits apiece to guide Bowman at the plate. Doug Bailey had the game’s only extra base hit, a double, which led to Bowman’s last run. Boyle and Barbieri each scored two runs, but the key factor for the victors was McCracken’s timely hitting.
Mancini led Merlin with two hits, while Mark Loutsenheizer led in scoring with two runs.
Boyle earned the win with three strikeouts and a walk. Loutsenheizser took the loss, fanning three and walking two.
———
Bowman 000 312 1 — 7 9 3Merlin 001 030 1 — 5 10 2 Doubles: Bailey (B) Strikeouts by: Boyle-3, McCracken-0, Bowman-2 (B); Loutsenhizer-3, Besterci-3, Rhodes-1 (M) Base on balls by: Boyle-1, McCracken-1, Bowman-0 (B); Loutsenhizer-2, Besterci-1, Rhodes-0 (M) Winning pitcher: John Boyle Losing pitcher: Mark Loutsenhizer
Wellingtn 000 001 1 — 2 4 0Senuta 000 020 1 — 3 9 0 Doubles: Janick (W) Strikeouts by: Greene-2, Jupena-3, Bocan-1 (S); Janick-2, Downs-1, McIlnay-3 (W) Base on balls by: Greene-2, Jupena-2, Bocan-2 (S); Janick-0, Downs-0, McIlnay-3 (W) Winning pitcher: Jeff Greene Losing pitcher: John Janick
Lat. Legion 000 104 0 — 5 6 4McCabe 120 062 x — 11 10 5 Strikeouts by: T Donaldson-4, D Donaldson-2 (M); Fairman-4, Cooke-2 (L) Base on balls by: T Donaldson-3, D Donaldson-1 (M); Fairman-0, Cooke-5 (L) Winning pitcher: Tim Donaldson Losing pitcher: Dave Fairman
Hartmn-Graz. 000 000 0 — 7 11 0Blue Sky 000 000 0 — 6 6 0 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Bartek-1, Stanko-1, Bittner-1 (H-G); Hickman-2, Greenlee-0 (B) Base on balls by: Bartek-2, Stanko-0, Bittner-0 (H-G); Hickman-4, Greenlee-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Steve Bartek Losing pitcher: Jeff Hickman
