The Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League managed to evade scattered rain showers that occurred during the region this past weekend and got in all four scheduled games Saturday, July 1. For the first time this season, all four contests were close affairs decided by one or two runs. A discussion of these four games follows.
Senuta Pro-Chiro rallies
to best Latrobe Legion
With the score tied and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, Senuta Pro-Chiro’s Ted Geletka singled to left field to score Skip Polvinale and give his team a dramatic come-from-behind 8-7 win over Latrobe Legion.
Polvinale’s score was the final act of a three-run rally during this final frame. Alex Parrish had previously led off the inning with a base on balls. He was then followed in the batting order by Jeff Greene, Polvinale and Doug Bailey. Each of them singled with Bailey’s hit scoring Parrish. Senuta’s Ray Zebly then drew a free pass scoring Greene to tie the score and thereby set the stage for Geletka’s game-winning heroics. This contest was played at the Derry Area High School baseball field.
The Legion’s offense established this late-inning lead by scoring at least one run in six of the seven innings. In the first frame, Paul Naughton scored on an RBI-single by Steve Bartek; while during the second inning, Greg Falat dashed home on a similar RBI-single by Ed Bilik. Dave Campbell tallied the Legion’s third run during the third frame. Chuck Dunnigan and Joe Lininger both scored during the fourth inning on an RBI-hit by Mike Self. The Legion’s Dunnigan scored his second run of the game in the sixth frame, this time on an RBI-single by Naughton. Bartek led off the seventh inning with a triple to deep right field and subsequently scored on an RBI-single by Charles McNerney. This last run provided the Legion with a 7-5 lead at that point.
Senuta also tallied runs during the early innings. The home team actually took an early 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Bob Anderson and Bruce Mancini both dashed home following a double by Parrish. After the Legion had captured a 5-2 lead, Senuta then cut into the deficit by scoring two runs in the fourth inning and a single tally during the sixth frame. These runs were scored by Polvinale, Bailey and Steve Jupena, respectively. Overall, Senuta’s offensive effort was led by Polvinale and Bailey. Each of them collected two hits during this contest. Polvinale led his team in scoring with two runs (including the game-winner).
The Legion posted a total of 15 hits during this contest. Bartek led his team with three hits in three at-bats. Naughton, Falat and Self each contributed with two hits. As noted above, Dunnigan led the Legion in scoring with two runs. Parrish and Geletka performed the pitching duties for Senuta. In addition to posting the game-winning RBI, closer Geletka was credited as the winning pitcher.
Considering the Legion’s overall offensive output, Parrish and Geletka’s chief accomplishment was holding the visitors to a limited number of runs during six of the seven innings. Bartek, Naughton, McNerney and Fred Nitterright provided the pitching for the Legion. McNerney was saddled with the defeat.
Win this victory, Senuta advanced its record to a league-leading 5-1-1. The Legion is still seeking its first win of the season to go with seven losses and one tie.
Bowman Surveying defeats Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home
In a second game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Bowman Surveying used one big inning to rally from a deficit and secure a 6-4 win over Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home.
After a scoreless first frame, both teams scored during the second inning. Bowman first took an early 2-0 lead in the top of this frame as Ray Lininger and Paul Smith scored on hits recorded by Lininger, Smith and Lou Pianetti. Hartman responded during the bottom of this inning with four runs as Don Shoup, Paul Besterci, Randy Wilburn and Jeff Kurcaba each scored around RBI-hits by Wilburn, Dave Fry and Bob Walters. This gave the home team a 4-2 lead after two innings.
After a scoreless third inning, Bowman erupted for four runs to take a 6-4 lead. The visitors took advantage of some temporary wildness on the part of Hartman’s pitcher and a pair of infield miscues highlighted around RBI-hits by Paul Roble and Pianetti to plate these runs.
For the remaining innings, Bowman was able to keep Hartman off the board and secure this victory. Hartman got the lead-off batter on base in each of these last four innings but could not obtain a timely hit to score and cut into this deficit. Bowman similarly got runners on base during the final three innings but also could not push across any additional runs. Hartman’s defense ended Bowman’s last-inning attempted rally with an infield double play.
Pianetti led Bowman’s hitting with two singles in two at-bats. Scott Bowman chipped in with a double. Two players for Hartman, Walters and Mario DeLeon, similarly collected two hits during this contest. One of Walter’s hits was also for a double.
Leroy Putt and Bowman provided the pitching for Bowman and, collectively, held Hartman to seven hits. Starter Putt was earned the win, while Bowman was credited with a save. Hartman used Shoup, Besterci and Walters as pitchers. As a group, they held Bowman to eight hits. Besterci was assigned the loss.
With this victory, Bowman advanced its record to 5-2. Hartman’s season record fell to 2-5.
Merlin Funeral Home earns close win over Sean Rock Exterminating
In a game played at Marguerite, Merlin Funeral Home scored early and then had to hang on to defeat Sean Rock Exterminating by a score of 4-2.
This was a well-played contest with an abundance of sound pitching and well-played defense. Merlin scored all its runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Dave Basile drew a free pass to start the inning, Randy Campbell drove a double to deep center to score Basile. Nick Pilipovich followed with a single to left field, moving Campbell to third. Campbell then scored during an infield force-out at second base off the bat of Ray Desimone. John DeMonte followed with a double to deep left field scoring DeSimone. DeMonte thereafter scored following an errant throw to third base.
Merlin’s lead of 4-0 held up during the next two innings, but Sean Rock got on the board by scoring two runs during the top of the fourth frame. The visitors combined consecutive singles by Tim Cunningham, Jeff Rhodes and John Janick with a double by Mike Proch to score these runs. The visitors would have posted a third run during this rally but Merlin’s outfielder Jeff Mitchell threw out one of Sean Rock’s runners at second base. Sean Rock lead-off batter Bill McCurdy singled to start the fifth inning and advanced to third base with one out. But Merlin’s infielder DeMonte snagged a grounder at third base and threw him out at home to end this rally.
Sean Rock again threatened to score in the seventh and final inning. Janick led off with a single to center and promptly stole second base. After a deep flyout to left field, Sean Rock’s Bob Ankney stroked a hard grounder on the left side of the infield. The batted ball bounded up and struck the runner Janick. As per baseball rules, this was the second out. Merlin’s shortstop Basile then promptly threw out Ankney at first base to end the game with the aforementioned score of 4-2.
As indicated by the score of this contest, runs and even hits were difficult to come by. Sean Rock’s Janick was the only player on either side to collect two hits. Dave Fairman and Steve Stanko provided the pitching for the home team Merlin. Fairman was credited with the win, while Stanko earned a save. Janick and Jeff Rhodes handled the pitching duties for Sean Rock. Starter Janick was assigned the loss. Rhodes, in particular, was very effective holding Merlin to no runs and only two hits during the third through sixth four innings.
With the result of this contest, Merlin moved its season record to 6-2, while hard-luck Sean Rock saw its season’s slate fall to 2-6.
For the second week in a row, there is need for a correction to one of the articles provided for last week’s games, according to contributor Alfred Young. Joe Mauro was credited with making several stellar defensive plays in a game against Senuta. He is a member of Sean Rock, not Dino’s, as reported previously.
“Our apologies for this error,” Young said.
Dino’s Sports Lounge stages a major rally to defeat McCabe Funeral Home
The final game for the WCOTL was played at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Field.
The visiting team, Dino’s Sports Lounge, rallied from an early six-run deficit to score nine runs over the last four innings and win going away by a score of 10-8 over McCabe Funeral Home.
McCabe took a 3-0 lead during the bottom of the first inning on singles by Manny Navarro and Bruce Sedlock, a double from Dave Donaldson, and a triple by Ron Hamacher. Dino’s got on the board with one run in the top of the third frame as Bob Elsavage scored on an RBI-single by John Boyle. McCabe then erupted for four runs in the bottom of this same inning. The home team use a free pass and a couple of fielding miscues with hits by Hamacher and Jeff Simpson to plate these tallies. This raised the score to 7-1 in favor of McCabe.
Dino’s began to stage its rally during the top of the fourth inning. The visitors scored twice on singles by John College, Scott McIlnay and Mark Loutsenheizer, making the score 7-3. The visitors then followed up with two more runs during each of the fifth and sixth innings. Elsavage, Tony Castellano, Boyle and John Greenlee supplied key hits during the fifth frame; Scott Duchateau and Castellano provided RBI-hits scoring Tony Marcocci and Loutsenheizer during the sixth inning. This brought the score after six innings to 7-6 in favor of McCabe.
Dino’s took the lead for good by scoring three more times during the seventh and final inning. This rally was fueled by a lead-off walk to Tom Shirley and a couple of fielding miscues and RBI-singles by Greenlee and McIlnay. McCabe managed to score once in the bottom of this last inning as Tim Fedele led off with a double and eventually scored on a fielding miscue by Dino’s.
With a total of 15 hits during this contest, Dino’s had many offensive leaders. Six members of this team – Greenlee, Marcocci, Loutsenheizer, Elsavage, Boyle and Castellano – each collected two hits. Hamacher similarly posted two hits for McCabe. He had the game’s only double. His teammate Donaldson struck the only double in the game.
Boyle and Loutsenheizer handled the pitching duties for Dino’s. Loutsenheizer, who held McCabe to one unearned run over four innings, was credited with the win. Sedlock and Donaldson provided the pitching for McCabe. Reliever Donaldson was saddled with the loss.
Dino’s advanced its season’s record to 6-3, while McCabe’s slate fell to 3-3.
