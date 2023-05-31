This past Saturday, May 27, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League (WCOTL) enjoyed baseball-like weather and was able to play its four scheduled contests. A discussion of each game follows.
Dino’s Sports Lounge
defeats Latrobe Legion
In a game played at John’s Field in New Derry, Dino’s Sports Lounge established an early lead and cruised to an 8-1 win over Latrobe Legion. Dino’s dominated this contest in all phases of the game en route to this victory.
Dino’s took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as John Boyle rapped a two-run single to right field scoring John Greiner and Bob Elsavage. The visitors then tallied two more runs in the third frame as Tony Castellano similarly provided a two-run single to score Scott McIlnay and Scott Duchateau.
In the fourth inning, Dino’s added three more tallies to raise its lead to 7-0. Tom Shirley, John Greenlee and Bill Onuscheck scored these runs on consecutive hits by Gary Zuchelli, Tony Marcocci and McIlnay. The Legion got on the board and averted a shutout in the bottom of the fifth inning as Greg Falat scored Steve Bartek with an RBI single. Dino’s subsequently added another tally during the sixth inning as Boyle led off with a single, stole second base, and eventually scored on an infield putout. This raised the score to the final of 8-1.
Dino’s lineup tallied a total of 15 hits. Six players – Zuchelli, Duchateau, Elsavage, Boyle, Castellano and Marcocci – collected two hits during this contest. Additionally, one of the hits garnered by Boyle and Zuchelli were doubles. Fred Nitteright tallied a double for the Legion. John Boyle and Mark Loutsenheizer pitched for Dino’s and held the opposition to seven hits. Starter Boyle earned to win to even his record at 1-1. Paul Naughton and Bartek pitched for the Legion with starter Naughton assigned the loss. With the outcome of this contest, Dino’s moved its season record to 2-2. Latrobe Legion had its record fall to 0-3 (with one game to make up).
Merlin Funeral Home
edges Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home
In a game played at Shrum Field in Derry, Merlin Funeral Home took an early lead and then held off two late-inning rallies by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home to earn a 5-3 win.
As illustrated by this final score, this was a contest dominated by good pitching and solid defense. Merlin took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as John DeMonte and Al Young, respectively, scored on RBI singles by Steve Stanko and Nick Ciocco. The home team then scored a third run in the following frame as Randy Campbell drove in Dave Basile with a single to center. Hartman got on the board in the top of the fourth innings as Charlie Bashioum scored during an infield putout. This raised the score to 3-1 in favor on Merlin.
Merlin restored its lead to three runs in the fifth inning as pinch-runner Ciocco dashed home from third base during a passed ball. Hartman then used consecutive hits by Paul Besterci, Mario DeLeon, Randy Wilburn, Jeff Kurcaba and Jack Summers to push two runs across the plate and cut Merlin’s lead to only 4-3.
Merlin’s closer Stanko, however, was able to retire the next two batters without any further scoring. The home team’s defense was aided significantly during this frame by catcher Ron Wahl throwing out the lead runner trying to steal second base. Merlin then tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Young drove in DeMonte with a single to right field. With two out in the top of the seventh frame, Hartman again staged a rally, getting the bases loaded. But closer Stanko again was able to retire the side and save the game for this team.
DeMonte and Young led Merlin’s offensive side with two hits apiece. DeMonte additionally scored two runs. Dan Shirley led Hartman with three hits in three at-bats, while Besterci collected two hits in two at-bats. He tallied the game’s only extra-base hit, a double to right field. Dave Fairman, DeMonte and Stanko pitched for the home team Merlin. Starter Fairman held the visitors scoreless and got the win. Stanko was awarded a save. Don Shoup and Bashioum handled the pitching duties for Hartman. Shoup, who pitched well for four innings giving up only three runs, was saddled with the loss. With this victory, Merlin advanced its record to 3-1, while Hartman-Graziano fell to 1-2 (with one game to complete).
Bowman Surveying overwhelms Sean Rock Exterminating
In a high-scoring affair played at the Derry Area High School Field, Bowman Surveying established an early lead, watched this gap diminish to only one run, and then broke open the contest with nine runs in the final two innings to overwhelm Sean Rock Exterminating by a score of 18-9.
Bowman combined a total of 25 hits with solid defense to earn this decisive victory. Bowman started the scoring with two runs in the first inning as Lou Pianetti and Jerry Fagert scored, respectively, on RBI singles by Fagert and Tom McKee. The visitors raised the score to 6-0 in the second inning with base hits by Scott Bowman, Rob Barbieri, Ray Lininger and Paul Smith, and a double by Dave Bengle. This team continued with three more runs in the third frame with contributions by Karl Vogle, McKee, Bob Robb and Leroy Putt.
After scoring one run in the first inning on an RBI single by Bill McCurdy, Sean Rock substantially cut into this eight-run deficit by tallying four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The home team capitalized on some temporary wildness on the part of the opposing Bowman pitcher coupled with an RBI single by Mike Proch. During the next two innings, Sean Rock scored three more runs in same manner to bring the score after five innings to 9-8 in favor of Bowman.
The visitors then exploded for nine additional runs during the last two innings to put this contest out of reach for Sean Rock. Bowman combined key hits by Bengle, McKee, Putt and Bowman with several fielding miscues by Sean Rock to tally all these scores. At the same time, Sean Rock closed out the scoring with one run in the bottom of the sixth inning as John Janick scored on an RBI single by Pat Johnston.
As might be expected, Bowman had multiple contributors to their offensive onslaught. McKee led his team with a perfect four singles in four at-bats, while Bowman and Robb each chipped in with three hits. Five other players – Bengle, Fagert, Vogle, Putt and Roble – each collected two hits. Proch led his team with three hits in three at-bats. Dwayne Amoroso, Robb and Bowman handled the pitching duties for Bowman. Starter Amoroso earned the win. Sean Rock used four pitchers – Jeff Rhodes, Curt Fontaine, Bob Ankney and John Janick. Starter Rhodes was saddled with the loss. Bowman moved its record to 2-1 (with one game to complete), while Sean Rock’s record fell to 2-2.
Senuta Pro-Chiro rolls over McCabe Funeral Home
The fourth WCOTL game this past Saturday was played at Marguerite Field. The home team, Senuta Pro-Chiro, scored in each of its first five innings en route to a decisive 12-2 win over McCabe Funeral Home.
Senuta took an early 2-0 lead in the first frame as Joe Faddish and Bruce Mancini scored on a two-run single by Trace Bocan. The home team added another tally in the second inning as Ted Geletka’s singled home Doug Bailey. Senuta continued with two runs in the third inning and one more score in the fourth frame. Steve Jupena, Faddish and Skip Polvinale tallied these respective runs.
Senuta put this contest out of reach by garnering six more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a commanding 12-0 lead. Mike Gigliotti, Jupena, Faddish, Bob Anderson, Mancini, and Bocan scored these runs around key hits by Faddish, Anderson, Alex Parrish, Larry Dice and Polvinale.
After being shut out for six innings, McCabe finally got on the board in the top of the seventh and final frame with two runs as Rick Cairns and Bob Dittman scored on a two-double by Russ Zoilko. Senuta subsequently ended this game with an infield double-play.
Senuta’s hard-hitting lineup collected a total of 16 hits during this contest. Faddish lead the home team with three hits in three at-bats and scored three runs. Teammates Bocan and Polvinale each chipped in with two hits. Faddish and Polvinale each recorded a double among their hits. Mancini and Jupena each scored twice.
McCabe’s Zoilko led his team with two hits, one of which was the two-run double mentioned above. Parrish, Bocan, and Jupena pitched for Senuta and limited the opposition to three hits. Starter Parrish was awarded the win. Jeff Hickman, Dittman and Tim Donaldson handled the pitching duties for McCabe. Starter Hickman was given the loss.
With this victory, Senuta moved its record to 2-0. This team has one game to make up and one game to complete. McCabe’s record fell to 1-2 (with similarly one game to complete).
