Westminster's offense too much for Bearcats

In its first game action of the 2022 calendar year on Wednesday, the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team fell 88-74 to Westminster in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup at the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
The Bearcats (1-9) fell victim to a lengthy dry spell midway through the first half, with Westminster (7-5) using a barrage of three-pointers to open up a halftime lead.
In his St. Vincent debut, freshman Jayven Millien led three Bearcat scorers in double figures with 24 points. In his return to action after a seven-week injury layoff, Anthony Dillard battled through foul trouble to net 22 points (going 8-for-9 from the field) and grabbing a team-best seven rebounds. Nelson Etuk came off the bench to score 10 points and dish a team-leading four assists.
The teams battled in a fast-paced, back-and-forth opening 10 minutes of play, with the two teams sharing four ties and three lead changes over the span. Dillard and Millien combined for their team’s first 12 points, before layups from Etuk and Osyon Jones gave the hosts a 16-15 lead with just over 12 minutes left in the first half.
The Titans in the first half went on a 19-0 run over a seven-minute stretch, with SVC committing six turnovers and going 0-for-9 from the field during that span, to open up a 42-21 lead near the three-minute mark. Westminster led 49-25 at the half.
Westminster’s lead eventually grew to 70-41 with just under 13 minutes in regulation, but the Bearcats used a 17-2 run to trim the deficit to 72-58 with 7:15 left. During that stretch, Millien scored six points, Dillard five and Etuk four, while SVC’s defense forced five Westminster turnovers.
The Titans, however, put game out of reach by responding with a quick 11-3 run over the next three-plus minutes to open up an 83-61 lead the Bearcats couldn’t overcome.
Westminster’s Reese Leone led all scorers with 26 points, on the strength of a 6-for-8 showing from behind the arc. Josh Hutcherson added 18 points for the Titans, while teammate Andrew Clark tallied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Westminster narrowly outshot the Bearcats from the field, connecting on 33 of 68 attempts (48.5% to SVC’s 31-for-64 (48.4%) mark, but the difference came from distance, as the Titans connected on 10 of 26 three-point attempts compared to SVC’s 6-for-19 mark. Westminster held a slim 40-36 margin in rebounding.
St. Vincent continues PAC play when it hosts Thiel at 3 p.m. Saturday. No spectators will be allowed in the Robert S. Carey Student Center, as the college paused in-person game attendance this week in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the region. Live video and audio streams, as well as live stats, from the game will be available at http://athletics.stvincent.edu/coverage.
