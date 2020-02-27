No. 3 seed Westminster and No. 4 Washington & Jefferson earned wins in the quarterfinal round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball playoffs Wednesday night.
Westminster (20-6) claimed a 76-60 win over No. 6 Waynesburg (8-19) while W&J (17-9) registered a 65-55 victory over No. 5 Chatham (15-11).
With the league’s double-bye format, No. 1 seed St. Vincent (19-6) and No. 2 seed Grove City (23-2) automatically advance to the semifinals, which will be hosted by SVC on Friday.
Grove City takes on Westminster Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by St. Vincent hosting W&J at 7:30 p.m.
The start time of Saturday’s title game is slated for 5 p.m.
The winner of the PAC playoffs will receive the league’s automatic qualifying bid to this year’s NCAA Division III Championships. Forty-three conferences have been granted automatic qualification to this year’s 64-team championship.
The selected Division III playoff teams as well as the first- and second-round site selections will be announced Monday (2:30 p.m.) on ncaa.com. First- and second-round games are scheduled for March 6-7.
Presidents’ Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championships Quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 26 No. 3 Westminster 76, No. 6 Waynesburg 60
Wednesday’s 16-point win earned Westminster a spot in the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2009-10. The win was the Titans’ 20th of the season, marking the program’s first 20-win season since 2006-07 and just the third in program history. Sophomore guard Magen Polczynski (Norwin High School) tied her career high with 20 points. She went seven of 14 from the floor and added five rebounds. First-year guard Camden Hergenrother posted a career-high 18 points on eight-of-12 shooting to go along with seven boards. Senior forward Emily Fromknecht added eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Westminster put together a 13-3 run over the final 6:14 of the second quarter to take a 19-point lead (39-20) into the half. Waynesburg, sparked by a 24-4 run over the first 5:39 of the third quarter, pulled to within four (48-44). Senior guard Allie DeLaney had 11 points during the run. Up only six (52-46) going into the fourth, Westminster used an 11-4 spurt to grab a 13-point lead (63-50) with 6:05 to play. Junior guard Andrea Orlosky finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for Waynesburg. DeLaney added 15 points while sophomore center Brooke Fuller chipped in with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
No. 4 Washington & Jefferson 65, No. 5 Chatham 55
W&J secured a spot in the semifinal round for the eighth-straight year after Wednesday’s 10-point win. Junior forward Allie Seto logged her eighth double-double of the season, finishing with 19 points and 17 rebounds. She also added four steals and four assists. Junior guard Hannah Johnston scored all 16 of her points in the second half while sophomore guard Aleena McDaniel totaled 11 points. Chatham, trailing by four (15-11) after the opening quarter, took an 18-17 lead with 6:10 remaining in the half on a jumper by guard Emily Ondo. W&J outscored Chatham, 14-6, over the final 5:09 to lead by eight (32-24) at the half. The Cougars scored seven quick points in the third to pull to within one (32-31). Sophomore guard Kaitlyn Fertig drained a pair of jumpers while first-year guard Riley D’Angelo buried a three-pointer during the stretch. Johnston scored 11 of her 16 in the fourth quarter. Fertig paced Chatham with 24 points and five rebounds. Ondo finished with a 15-points, 13-rebound double-double, her league-leading 16th of the year.
