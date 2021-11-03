Westminster College was selected as the preseason favorite in this year’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.
The PAC announced the results of its preseason coaches’ poll and its players to watch list Tuesday afternoon.
Westminster secured eight of the 10 first-place votes and 89 total points to earn the top spot in the preseason poll. Led by 10th-year head coach Kevin Siroki, Westminster claimed the top seed in last spring’s PAC Championship Tournament and went on to win the program’s second PAC championship (2003-04). The Titans earned a 73-62 victory against No. 4 Grove City College in the league’s title game on March 20.
Geneva College and 26th-year head coach Jeff Santarsiero finished second in the poll, totaling 77 points.
Grove City College and Chatham University each collected a first-place vote. Grove City, led by 24th-year head coach Steve Lamie, totaled 70 points to finish third in the poll. Chatham and fourth-year head coach David Richards earned 66 points to finish fourth.
Washington & Jefferson finished fifth in the poll with 54 points. Thiel was sixth (52), followed by Waynesburg in seventh (44), St. Vincent College in eighth (37), Franciscan University in ninth (32) and Bethany College in 10th with 19 points.
The eight-team PAC Championship Tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 22 with its quarterfinal round. The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 while this year’s title game is slated for Saturday, Feb. 26.
This year’s championship tournament winner will receive the league’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championship. Team selections for the Division III Championship are scheduled to be announced Monday, Feb. 28, with first and second round matchups scheduled for Friday-Saturday, March 4-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.