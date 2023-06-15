DELMONT – WestCo Roller Derby will host its third game of the season 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Palmer Imaging Arena. The team will welcome Iron Mountain Roller Derby from Cumberland, Maryland.

“Both teams have worked hard to rebuild coming out the pandemic. For some of our newer skaters, the upcoming game will mark the first or second time they’ve played publicly,” said Karen Struble Myers, WestCo treasurer. “It’s exciting to have an audience, especially one that is as enthusiastic as ours.”

