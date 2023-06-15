DELMONT – WestCo Roller Derby will host its third game of the season 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Palmer Imaging Arena. The team will welcome Iron Mountain Roller Derby from Cumberland, Maryland.
“Both teams have worked hard to rebuild coming out the pandemic. For some of our newer skaters, the upcoming game will mark the first or second time they’ve played publicly,” said Karen Struble Myers, WestCo treasurer. “It’s exciting to have an audience, especially one that is as enthusiastic as ours.”
Since they’ve been back in action, the team has welcomed an average of more than 200 people at each game. It’s family and budget-friendly, with children under 12 receiving free admission. Tickets are $10 at the door, and $8 in advance. Advance tickets may be reserved by emailing westcorollderderby@gmail.com. The team also has merchandise for sale at the games.
WestCo Derby is a recreational team welcoming women from Westmoreland, Fayette and Cambria counties. The team is comprised of mothers, sisters, daughters, friends and neighbors who come together for a love of skating, camaraderie and the spirit of friendly competition.
WestCo Derby strives to improve individual athleticism, self-discipline and character while promoting team unity. The team provides structured training and opportunities to play roller derby competitively and recreationally.
