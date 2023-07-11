DELMONT – WestCo Roller Derby will host its fourth and last game of its home season Saturday, July 15, at Palmer Imaging Arena, beginning at 7 p.m.
The team will welcome the Black Rose Riveters from Hanover.
DELMONT – WestCo Roller Derby will host its fourth and last game of its home season Saturday, July 15, at Palmer Imaging Arena, beginning at 7 p.m.
The team will welcome the Black Rose Riveters from Hanover.
Saturday marks the 12th anniversary of WestCo’s first game, which was held in Mount Pleasant. Since that time, roller derby became the fastest emerging women’s sport in the country. WestCo rosters women from all walks of life to participate in recreational competition.
The games are family- and budget-friendly, with children under 12 receiving free admission. Tickets are $10 at the door, and $8 in advance. Advance tickets may be reserved by emailing westcorollerderby@gmail.com. The team also has merchandise for sale at the games.
WestCo Derby is a recreational team welcoming women from Westmoreland, Fayette and Cambria counties. The team is comprised of mothers, sisters, daughters, friends and neighbors who come together for a love of skating, camaraderie and the spirit of friendly competition.
WestCo Derby strives to improve individual athleticism, self-discipline and character while promoting team unity. The team provides structured training and opportunities to play roller derby competitively and recreationally.
