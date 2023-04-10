WestCo Roller Derby will host its first game on April 15 at 7 p.m. at Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont after a three-year pandemic hiatus. The team, while practicing in the interim, had little opportunity to compete, as many teams were unable to play and several others folded operations. Its long expected return in September 2022 was met with a last-minute cancellation by the venue.
Captain and President Sarah Welch of Youngwood, known as Sham Pain Sadie, is excited to roll out into competition, “September’s cancellation was an emotional blow to us, but we’re a resilient team. It will be wonderful to reconnect with other teams and our audience. It is such a fun night out for people looking to see the sport for the first time.”
